Japan is known for its amazing delivery services, but behind the scenes there’s a lot of stress in keeping up the high standard.

One of the great things about living in Japan is the ease with which you can get things delivered to your door, with companies offering super fast service, numerous redelivery options until late in the evening, and even pick-up-from-your-door options for customers returning goods.

With these services offered seven days a week, delivery companies are fantastic on the customer service end, but upholding this high standard with several big-name competitors breathing down your neck isn’t as easy as it looks.

In recent years the cracks have been beginning to show, with videos capturing some delivery employees behaving badly, and now a new video has surfaced, showing a delivery worker from Yamato Transport, one of Japan’s largest door-to-door delivery service companies, being kicked several times by an older colleague.

Take a look at the video below:

The above clip, posted online on 26 November, was filmed across the road from a sales office in Fukuoka Prefecture. According to J-CAST News, who interviewed the person who filmed the video, the scene occurred at around 9:19 p.m. on 25 November, with the older male shouting so loudly his words were clearly audible from a distance.

The man could be heard using course inflections to shout things like “Are you an idiot?”, “You don’t understand a thing”, “You’re always making excuses”, and even “I’ll kill you!”

His rant goes on for over two whole minutes, during which time he approaches the younger man, kicking him on the upper legs three times before kicking the doors of the truck. The younger man stands facing him the whole time, only moving his hands and legs to lessen the blow of the kicks doled out to him.

The person who filmed the video told J-News they shared the video online because they believe it’s wrong for company employees to use violence and abusive language to reprimand staff. They said:

“If it’s a supervisor, they should explain things to the other person in a way they understand, and if they make the same mistake again, explain things in a different way that’s easier to understand. It’s wrong for a supervisor to teach through violence.”

In a phone interview with J-Cast News, Yamato Transport said they were aware of the video taken at one of their sales offices in Fukuoka Prefecture, with a representative from their Public Relations Strategy Department confirming these were employees of the company.

Refraining to give any further details about the employees involved, the representative apologised for the trouble and concern caused, saying they will be working on investigating the details of the incident and will deal with the matter strictly.

People online weren’t impressed, leaving comments like:

“This is vulgar power harassment.”

“This happens quite often in delivery companies. They usually do stuff like this in a private room and in places where there are no video cameras.”

“I used to hear employees shouting at other employees all the time when I lived near a company like this before.”

“Incompetent supervisors make incompetent subordinates. He should be fired.”

“Do they think this can just be forgiven? Hitting someone like this is a crime.”

“If this ever happened to my son or husband, I would kick the person right back.”



Fighting violence with violence is never a good idea, as it will only lead to even more trouble for everyone involved, as this video of Vietnamese workers punching their boss in Japan showed recently.

Hopefully this video will go some way in reminding stressed out supervisors to take a step back to reevaluate their own ways of dealing with stressful situations in the workplace. And remind us all to be a little kinder to the nation’s delivery workers, who sometimes get the rough end of the stick from customers too, especially when they have to deliver pizzas on a scooter in the middle of a typhoon.

