It took a year for this injured stray to learn to trust her human family, but now she literally clings to them at their farm and flower shop.
Now it’s time to meet a cat who can sing, and this particular feline’s vocal skills are made all the more impressive given that six years ago she was a frail and homeless stray kitten.
5歳になりました。
うちの農場に現れてくれてありがとう！
#農場長 #おんぶ猫 #抱っこ猫 #わたなべ花壇 #推定5歳 #こんなに小さかった https://t.co/1z6ZM57vSE—
こもぎぎ (@VCnKKcafoHgtS3L) June 22, 2019
The cat first appeared on a farm in Fukuoka back in 2014, when she looked to be about three months old, due to her size. The owners of the farm began to care for the stray by leaving food out for her, and when she gave birth to four kittens in 2015, they provided her with a warm shelter.
ママだった頃
ノラだった頃
#農場長 #おんぶ猫 #抱っこ猫 #コアラ猫 #わたなべ花壇 #4年前 https://t.co/wGEfWNtJBI—
こもぎぎ (@VCnKKcafoHgtS3L) April 09, 2019
Still, it wasn’t until a year after they first encountered each other that the stray began to trust the humans who owned the farm, finally allowing them to touch her. They called her “Chibi-chan”, with chibi being an affectionate Japanese term for something small, like a small child or animal, and she quickly became a beloved member of their family.
農場勤務の報酬
帰って来てからの、まずは1本 https://t.co/OKbVL8f2Y0—
こもぎぎ (@VCnKKcafoHgtS3L) March 31, 2017
It wasn’t long before Chibi-chan revealed her unique talents to her new family, responding to their pats on her behind with song. And according to some people who’ve heard her sing, it sounds as if she’s singing “mama” over and over.
▼ “When you pat her, she sings.“
ポンポンすると歌います
#農場長 #広報部長 #おんぶ猫 #抱っこ猫 #閉店後 https://t.co/u0VAYclzI8—
こもぎぎ (@VCnKKcafoHgtS3L) January 31, 2020
The above video recently went viral in Japan, with people heaping praise on Chibi-chan for her talents. However, this isn’t her only unique character trait, as she also loves to ride around on people’s backs, earning her the nickname “Koala Neko” or “Koala Cat“. In fact, she’s so content to be carried around on human backs that she happily jumps up onto them on her own…
1日の締めはやっぱりコレ！
#農場長 #広報部長 #おんぶ猫 #抱っこ猫 #コアラ猫 #わたなべ花壇 #チョットだけ農場行ったよ https://t.co/0RdrN6xqvx—
こもぎぎ (@VCnKKcafoHgtS3L) August 18, 2019
パーフェクトジャ〜ンプ！
#農場長 #広報部長 #おんぶ猫 #抱っこ猫 #コアラ猫 #スローでどうぞ https://t.co/IIOqShSNOT—
こもぎぎ (@VCnKKcafoHgtS3L) August 26, 2019
▼ And she’s even been known to fall asleep on them.
アップはいかが
#農場長 #広報部長 #おんぶ猫 #抱っこ猫 #コアラ猫 #わたなべ花壇 #今日は6周まわったよ https://t.co/gBvvUHJXpG—
こもぎぎ (@VCnKKcafoHgtS3L) July 20, 2019
▼ She loves being held at the front like a baby as well.
足とボディの境界線が謎の件
#農場長 #広報部長 #おんぶ猫 #抱っこ猫 #コアラ猫 #今日も球根売ったよ https://t.co/2S3DtnGiR0—
こもぎぎ (@VCnKKcafoHgtS3L) October 26, 2019
While her life has been improved since her days as a stray, the worker’s lives have also been improved since Chibi-chan arrived, because now they get to see this gorgeous little face while going about their daily chores.
ご注文お待ちしておりまーす
#農場長 #広報部長 #おんぶ猫 #抱っこ猫 #コアラ猫 #わたなべ花壇 #電話なっても出ないけどね https://t.co/XJviKtQucZ—
こもぎぎ (@VCnKKcafoHgtS3L) August 29, 2019
▼ All computer work ought to be done with a cat on the back!
パソコン指導にも余念がない
#農場長 #広報部長 #おんぶ猫 #抱っこ猫 #コアラ猫 #わたなべ花壇 #秋苗の仕入れしてるところ https://t.co/leK7CYOkc8—
こもぎぎ (@VCnKKcafoHgtS3L) August 25, 2019
▼ Whether she’s in the shop…
作業は粛々と進められる
#農場長 #広報部長 #おんぶ猫 #抱っこ猫 #コアラ猫 #作業はまだまだ続く https://t.co/eI9E5Hc6Zu—
こもぎぎ (@VCnKKcafoHgtS3L) February 06, 2020
お供え用アレンジの指導中
#農場長 #広報部長 #おんぶ猫 #抱っこ猫 #コアラ猫 #今日はこもぎぎの背中 https://t.co/9ujqGrbwhG—
こもぎぎ (@VCnKKcafoHgtS3L) January 11, 2020
▼ Or out in the farm…
おんぶ猫はここから始まった
#農場長 #広報部長 #おんぶ猫 #コアラ猫 #今でものら爺が大好き https://t.co/q9CieGkIIu—
こもぎぎ (@VCnKKcafoHgtS3L) January 14, 2020
農場長、暴れる https://t.co/9mzGd8YfWP—
こもぎぎ (@VCnKKcafoHgtS3L) January 05, 2018
This Koala Cat loves to cling onto the backs of her hoomans! Chibi-chan is so beloved she’s even become a local celebrity, appearing on TV programs and in newspapers, where people gush over her many talents. If you’re in Fukuoka, you’ll be able to meet her too, and if you keep an ear out, you might get to encounter a cat that chirp at birds too.
Store Information
Address: Fukuoka-ken,
