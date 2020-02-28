Meowth, Eevee, and Pikachu are just some of the characters to appear in this very Japanese scene.

Today is Pokémon Day, a day that commemorates the 27 February debut of the multimedia franchise back in 1996 with the release of Pokémon Red and Green for Nintendo’s Game Boy.

It’s a day of celebration that comes with special treats for Pokémon fans, including pocket monsters in party hats in the world of Pokémon Go, and a special election to award the Pokémon of the Year.

For one Japanese fan, Pokémon Day is a time to share “precious memories”, and the best way to do that is with a short animation starring some famous Pokémon characters.

The talented artist, who goes by the handle @celmiu on Twitter, recently shared her cute creation online where it quickly went viral, earning over 146,000 likes and 46,000 retweets in less than a day.

Take a look at the adorable short clip below:

There’s so much to love about the animation, which is set in a Japanese-style room with Eevee, Meowth and Pikachu sat around a low-heated table called a kotatsu.

Just as people in Japan huddle around the kotatsu in winter, so too do the Pokémon on this February Pokémon Day, with Meowth sleeping soundly under the table’s thick blanket.

At the start of the clip, Eevee jumps up on the table, interrupting Pikachu’s game-playing with a smile, and the two then play a game of what looks to be Pokémon Sword and Shield on a Nintendo Switch.

Eevee then entices Scorbunny to jump out and join them from the other side of the screen, with the new Pokémon waking Meowth by landing on its head.

Pikachu brings some food out for everyone to enjoy, and after the meal, Meowth goes back to sleep again as the others play together inside the TV screen.

Needless to say, Pokémon fans from around the world heaped praise on the artist’s talents in the comments, saying:

“This is beyond genius.”

“I want to watch this over and over forever. Thank you so much!”

“Omg that Mareep tissue box! I need it in my life.”

“I want to curl up and go to sleep on that giant Snorlax!”

“This makes me fell all warm inside.”

It’s a perfect tribute to an awesome franchise, and one we hope to see resurface again on Pokémon Day next year. Maybe then there might be a Magikarp-shaped taiyaki treat added to the party menu, because who doesn’t want to see Pokémon nibbling on Magikarp in celebration of their special day?

Source, images: Twitter/@celmiu

