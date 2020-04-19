Tastes like lemons, looks like nothing else (and also nothing at all).

When first glancing at these photos from Japanese Twitter user @tomeinohito, you probably think she’s a talented sweets chef. After all, that pie crust in the photo above looks mighty tasty, as do the dollops of whipped cream she’s skillfully squeezing out of the pastry bag.

But take a closer look, and no one would blame you for coming to the conclusion that she’s not showing off her cooking skills, but straight-up sorcery, because that whipped cream definitely looks like it’s levitating, with a definite gap between the underside of the cream and the shadows on the surface of the crust.

However, there aren’t any arcane forces at work here. @tomeinohito isn’t making an ordinary fruit pie in these photos, but a lemon tart, and in keeping with her name (“tomei no hito” literally translates as “clear person”), the tart’s filing is practically invisible! It’s so close to being perfectly transparent that in order for your mind to grasp what’s going on, you really need to see it at an angle where it refracts the light shining through a slice.

While @tomeinohito hasn’t yet walked her Twitter followers through the steps to duplicate the dessert, she did share the ingredient list, which is:

Tart filling

● Lemon (one)

● White wine (200 milliliters/6.8 ounces)

● Granulated sugar (30 grams/1/1 ounces)

● Gelatin powder (8 grams/0.3 ounces)

● Honey (as desired)

Cream

● Whipped cream (50 milliliters/1.7 ounces)

● Granulated sugar (1 tablespoon)

Crust

● Flour (330 grams/11.6 ounces)

● Butter (180 grams/6.3 ounces)

● Powdered sugar (150 grams/5.3 ounces)

● Beaten egg (60 grams/2.1 ounces)

● Almond flour (60 grams/2.1 ounces)

● Cinnamon (1 teaspoon)

● Nutmeg (as desired)

Inspired by the amazing results, which bring to mind Japan’s beautiful “water cakes,” a few other home chefs tried their hand at making an invisible tart and posted photos of how theirs turned out.

Of course, this isn’t the only clear confectionery created by @tomeinohito, whose Twitter account is non-stop parade of crystalline edible aesthetics.

▼ Sakura cherry blossom gelatin balls

▼ Gelatin punch

▼ Cherry gelatin cubes

Between this and the rainbow cake we looked at a few days ago, we’re looking forward to plenty of breathtaking desserts in our kitchen, but perhaps the most beautiful part of @tomeinohito’s invisible lemon tart is that if someone pesters you for slice and you’re not in the mood to share, you can always just tell them the tart isn’t ready yet.

