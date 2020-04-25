Turn your kitchen into the Magic Kingdom with this recipe!

Tokyo Disneyland and Disney Sea have been closed since February 29, and the park’s original location in California is closed as well. Many are missing out on the joy of the Magic Kingdom, and while Disneyland in Tokyo have been coming up with creative ways to share the magic for everyone, Disney just isn’t Disney without the food, like this Jack Skellington sandwich.

It’s certainly not unusual for people to try to make their own versions of the park food at home, but without an official recipe, the results just don’t feel the same. Luckily for us, Disney have released the recipe for their popular Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana French Toast, found in the PCH Grill at the Disney-run Paradise Pier Hotel in Anaheim, with word of the reveal reaching all the way to Disney fans in Japan. If you want to try to make it yourself, you will need –

8 thick slices of day-old challah bread (if you don’t have challah bread, you can use 4 slices of bread)

2 ripe bananas

45 grams (1.6 ounces) of chocolate chips

120 grams (4.2 ounces) of peanut butter (creamy)

6 beaten eggs

180 millilitres (6.1 ounces) of low-fat chocolate milk (cocoa can be used instead)

1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder

1/4 teaspoon of salt

Chocolate sauce, powdered sugar for the topping (optional)

Never shy to back down from a culinary challenge, I decided to try it out for myself!

As you can see, a couple of substitutions had to be made. As I live in the middle of nowhere in rural Japan, getting challah bread was out of the question, so I settled for regular bread. Japan tends to sell bread in packs of either four, five or six slices. The recipe suggested using four slices of bread from a five or six-pack of bread, so as long as the bread is not too thick you should be fine. I also couldn’t find any chocolate milk anywhere, so I got creative and used this cocoa drink. I also decided to switch out the powdered sugar and chocolate sauce for some chocolate and banana sugar, to try to really up the calorie count to the max.

▼ My secret weapon!

1. Pre-heat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius (356 degrees Fahrenheit). Lightly coat a heat-resistant bowl with butter.

2. Cut the bread into cubes (roughly 2.5 centimeters/1 inch in size). Put them in a bowl. Cut the banana into 1.5 centimeters/half-inch slices, and add them and the chocolate chips to the bread bowl.

3. In a separate bowl, add the peanut butter, beaten eggs, chocolate milk, cinnamon and salt and mix with a blender. (or just mix really well!)

4. Add the egg mixture to the bread mixture. Mix carefully so that all of the bread is soaked in the egg mixture.

5. Pour into your heat-resistant bowl and put it in the oven for 40 minutes, or until the top is a golden brown.

6. Once done, add your favourite topping and serve!

As you can see, my attempt didn’t quite look as majestic as what you might find at a Disney property, but how did it taste? Would I be magically transported to the Magic Kingdom as soon as my fork entered my mouth? Would I be humming ‘It’s A Small World’ with each bite?

It certainly was delicious, and the chocolate and banana sugar on top was definitely a good choice. Would I make it again? Maybe, as it’s easy enough and the ingredients are ones you’d have lying about in the fridge. Especially in the current climate, it’s a refreshing change from making peanut butter cookies over and over!

As the hotel is at Disneyland California, many Japanese Disney fans may have yet to taste this dessert, and when a translation was posted online, the reactions were mixed.

“It’s amazing how some people just don’t care about calories at all… looks good though.”

“Surely this is more ‘American’ toast than ‘French’ toast…”

“I got all the ingredients, so I’m gonna make this!”

“When I saw ‘Challah bread’ I was about to give up, but when I saw we could use normal bread too, I got my second wind! Thanks Disney!”

“Wow…looks pretty calorific…”

If you want to make your own French toast at home, give this recipe a go! It’s simple and tasty enough that even the most reluctant chef can feel like a pro. And don’t forget to show us your attempts in the comments!

Source: Livedoor News via Hachima Kiko

Top image: Disney

Insert images: ©SoraNews24

