Not just priceless, it’s gil-less.

With the recent release of Final Fantasy VII Remake, fans of the original game and newcomers to the series alike have been creating some incredible works inspired by the game.

And now that lineup includes well-known Nihonga (“Japanese painting”) artist Miwa Hiduki, who posted a video of herself using traditional Japanese painting methods to create a one-of-a-kind rendition of Cloud, the game’s protagonist.

▼ The video of her painting it is now by far the most viewed one on her channel.

▼ After the initial sketch, she uses sumi ink to outline.

▼ According to commenters, she then uses suihi enogu (“mud pigments”) and chalk…

▼ …with gold leaf for the shimmering parts.

▼ Some iwa enogu (“mineral pigments”) are used to give the jaw-dropping final touches.

If you haven’t seen the video, be sure to check it out. Watching the incredible detail that goes into every brush stroke is inspirational on its own.

Of course, Miwa Hiduki has had plenty of experience creating gorgeous paintings. Here’s just a quick sample from her Instagram page:

▼ That bird looks like it’s ready to fly right off the paper.

▼ The colors on the leaves here alone are enough to make us swoon.

Cloud was her first foray into fan art, but based on the response online, we hope it won’t be her last. Here’s what Japanese netizens had to say:

“It feels real. This is how all art felt before digital. Makes me want to paint too.”

“I can’t believe there are people this talented in the world. I’m speechless.”

“From beginning to end, I had no idea how it would come together, but it did. Amazingly.”

“Such confident and expressive brush strokes. Absolutely wonderful!”

“I just started watching the video for fun, then got sucked in for the whole thing.”

“No other words than ‘beautiful.'”

“If this were for sale, there’s no way I could ever afford it.”

Even if you can’t afford a painting like this, no worries! There are plenty of Final Fantasy and other video game backgrounds to use for online meetings and conference calls, now that we’re all stuck inside and can’t go to the Final Fantasy VII Remake cafe anymore.

Source: YouTube/Nihonga Painter Miwa Hiduki via My Game News Flash

Top image: YouTube/Nihonga Painter Miwa Hiduki

