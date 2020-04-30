Some kids get a little extra credit done while they’re out of school.

While many children remain out of school due to the coronavirus outbreak, some choose to use their time doing something other than watching TV, playing outside with friends, or maybe even playing Animal Crossing (but hey, no judgment!). Some, like Twitter user @tomoanna_‘s son, are getting a bit more creative.

Her son, a sixth-grader in a Japanese elementary school, created an impressive device using only a motor and cardboard. The mini machine utilizes the laws of physics to create an endless loop of marbles — at least until the motor dies.

▼ Here it is in action, and according to @tomoanna_, this is only the first model.

The motor is hooked up to a cardboard wheel that has two holes in it. As marbles are dropped onto the pathway in front of the big wheel, they take turns going through one of the two holes.

The almost bird’s-eye view of the infinite loop machine makes it difficult to see the details, but thankfully, @tomoanna_ also included a side-view photo in response to Twitter user requests.

▼ Basically, there’s a low-set ramp that leads into the wheel’s hole, and the wheel then carries it up to a higher-set ramp. Gravity takes care of the rest.

After switching on the motor, the wheel begins to turn, which sets the mesmerizing process into motion.

▼ The blue marble makes the first round and is followed by more.

There’s even an element of suspense involved. After the blue marble makes it through once, it’s pushed to the side while other marbles make pass after pass through the holes.

▼ Come on, blue marble!

Spoiler: the blue marble makes its way through at the very end of the video.

▼ It’s the story that’s had 1.5 million people on the edge of their seats so far!

Japanese netizens were definitely impressed, and many of them commented on the blue marble’s struggle in a metaphorical way.

“I felt like I was watching myself as I watched the blue guy never make it in. I’m glad he made it in eventually. He’s definitely a nice guy.”

“I feel bad for the blue guy, the company’s punching bag.”

“I remember seeing kids like the blue guy when we did classroom jump-rope in elementary school.”

We do have to admit that the satisfaction of seeing the blue marble finally make it in felt a bit like a Blockbuster film. But while most people’s takeaway seems to be the Plight of the Blue Marble, we still want to acknowledge this kid’s hard work and creativity! See what else everyone is creating during Japan’s soft lockdown.

Source: Twitter/tomoanna_ via My Game News Flash

Featured image: Twitter/tomoanna_

