Two new additions take this pianist’s anime and video game medleys to a whole other level.

When you’re a YouTuber with a channel that consists of clips of yourself paying piano without showing your face onscreen, the chances of your videos getting over a million views are pretty slim, even if you’re tickling the ivories to tunes from popular anime and video games.

That was the case with Japanese pianist Pan Piano, who’s been uploading videos to YouTube for the past three years. When she first started out, the pianist kept the focus firmly on the music, wearing sensible outfits befitting a performance at a local concert hall.

Even now, the views on those videos range from around 59,000 to 550,000, which is still a sizeable number, of course, but it pales in comparison to the views she’s getting now. These days, Pan Piano can receive up to 5 million views on one video.

So what’s the secret to Pan Piano’s sudden success? Well, it appears she’s added that magic mix of sugar and spice that audiences around the world can’t get enough of: breasts and cosplay.

Her most popular video — a cover of the opening theme for Demon Slayer, “Gurenge” (“Red Lotus”) by Lisa — is a perfect example of why Pan Piano has attracted such widespread attention.

Another seven-song medley, this time from My Hero Academia, brings two characters to the piano in one video.

Pan Piano isn’t just racking up views on her channel — she’s receiving a good number of subscribers there too. This medley from One Piece, uploaded a month ago, was a special gift to celebrate reaching half a million subscribers.

Pan Piano has certainly tapped into a winning formula that viewers love, and the comments say it all.

“I couldn’t hear the music so I wore my glasses.”

“You’re not only talented but also a beautiful woman.”

“Something’s rising and it’s not the shield hero.”

“This is why Beethoven didn’t need ears to play music.”

“Let’s be honest the piano skills are good and all but most of us clicked because of the cosplay.”

Given the love that’s being showered on her for both her beauty and her talent, Pan Piano looks set to continue her cosplay piano performances well into the future.

Maybe one day she’ll sit down for a duet with Japanese gravure idol Riyoko Takagi, who’s played piano in lingerie like a courtesan, dressed like a sexy Santa’s helper and channelled Fujiko Mine from Lupin III by performing in skin-clad clothing.

