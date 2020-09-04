Adding new and improved visual appeal to a new collection of video game medleys.

Back in June, we introduced you to a Taiwanese pianist called Pan Piano, whose performances on YouTube went from 59,000 views per video to a whopping 5 million after cosplay outfits and medleys were added to the repertoire.

This winning combination is one Pan Piano has continued to expand upon, with even more impressive costumes and camera angles that have people captivated. Let’s take a look at what the pianist has been up to lately, starting with this July performance of Field of View’s “Dan Dan Kokoro Hikareteku” from the anime series Dragon Ball GT.

The fact that Pan Piano only films from the neck down adds to the allure of the cosplay, as it creates the illusion that the character on screen might actually be the one tickling the ivories. While Goku certainly held our attention throughout the performance above, this next video, featuring Blinded By Light and The Promise from Final Fantasy XIII, has us wondering if Lightning’s sister Serah has actually stepped out of the game world to grace us with her presence.

For a more modest interlude, Pan Piano has added a couple of songs from popular Studio Ghibli movies like Kiki’s Delivery Service…

▼ …And Princess Mononoke.

Pan Piano’s most popular uploads are also the ones with the most elaborate costumes, like this showstopper where C.C. plays a Code Geass medley.

▼ We can only assume a slice of pizza is nearby.

▼ And this dramatic Attack on Titan medley.

People everywhere have been heaping praise on Pan Piano not just for her brilliant piano skills, but her impressive cosplay as well.

“Love how she adds the extra detail of dressing up like characters from the anime.”

“You are an amazing pianist and cosplay artist!”

“If you look really close you’ll see a piano on the left side.”

“Pan is a genius, she knows how to get views even if you’re not a fan of the anime.”

“I clicked on this because her cosplay is LIT.”

Pan Piano has been uploading videos on a regular basis, with at least two or three new performances every week, which is no mean feat when you’re performing covers and arranging medleys as well as making sure your cosplay game is on point!

We’ve still got our fingers crossed for a Pan Piano collaboration with Japanese gravure idol Riyoko Takagi, who’s played piano in lingerie like a courtesan, dressed like a sexy Santa’s helper and channelled Fujiko Mine from Lupin III by performing in skin-clad clothing. Because that piano duet would be amazing!

