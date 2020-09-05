It’s hard to find clothes to cover your chest when you’re this buxom.

According to data collected by underwear manufacturer Triumph International in 2018, a 1.6 percent minority of women in the country have a bra size of G cup or larger. Within that small group of women, you’d be hard pressed to find anyone with a bust larger than Japanese gravure model Momo Momose, who recently made jaws drop on Japanese television with her huge M-cup sized busom.

After her appearance on TV, “M Cup” started trending on Japanese Twitter, and people around the country took to the Internet, eager to find out more about the 27-year-old with the reported 120-centimetre (47.2-inch) bust.

As it turns out, Momose has only been active on Instagram since July last year, but has already amassed an adoring fanbase of 74,000 followers.

And it’s not just talk show hosts and members of the public who are in awe of her dimensions — fellow gravure models are impressed by them too.

Many of the photos Momose shares online show a lot of skin, because let’s face it, it can be hard to find a bikini that fits when you’re an M Cup.

▼ Bras don’t do a great job of covering up either.

▼ It’s hard to keep contained in maid outfits and summer kimonos too.

In her spare time, Momose likes to cosplay, appearing at Winter Comiket last year as Mamako Oosuki from the light novel series Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks?.

Momose’s popularity has been growing rapidly; last month, she appeared at Sofmap in Akihabara for the August release of her gravure DVD, “Huge Breasts Reincarnation“.

▼ Huge Breasts Reincarnation

Photos on her Instagram account gave viewers a sneak peek into the outfits she wears in the DVD.

▼ Good to see she’s avoiding taboos by keeping her shoes off the tatami here.

Momose has also appeared on YouTube channel “Puni Puni Channel” (“puni puni” means “squishy” or “bouncy“). In her latest appearance, she measured her chest to see if it was actually bigger than the 120 centimetres reported on the TV programme.

▼ Indeed, Momose’s bust is actually in the range of 129-130 centimetres

Momose’s popularity is growing as quickly as her bust, and to keep up with the growth of both, you can check her out on Twitter and Instagram. All we need now is for her to team up with Japan’s “Butt Craftswoman” for a truly memorable collaboration.

Source: Otakomu

Featured image: Instagram/momose_momo_0715

