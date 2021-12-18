Making a 2-D character come to life with the simplest of materials.

It’s often said that great artists can create a masterpiece on any surface, and for Twitter user Shinrashinge (@shin___geki), the preferred medium is paper cups.

The curved surface on these cups allows the talented artist to make art that looks like a moving animation, and his latest project involves a winking, blinking “bunny girl”, which is what young women in Playboy Bunny outfits are called in Japan.

▼ Take a look at the bunny girl in action below!

The way the character appears to move is absolutely mesmerising. Not only is she able to look forward…

▼ …but she can look to the side…

▼ …blink…

▼ …and wink as well!

At the end of the video, Shinrashinge shows us the magic behind the illusion, slipping the inner cup out to reveal the different layers that create the stunning anime effect.

Shirashinge shared additional details of all the different components he created for the look in a follow-up tweet.

People online were blown away by the realism, saying

“Absolute genius!”

“Amazing to see non-digital effects this impressive in today’s digital age!”

“I can’t stop watching it!”

“When I saw the blink, it blew my mind!”

“I thought this was some smartphone AR effect. Incredible!”

“What a wonderful creation! The moment the bunny girl looked at the camera, I got chills.”

It really is a genius creation, and just in case anyone else would like to get into paper crafts like this, Shirashinge has shared his secrets in a “Moving Paper Craft” instructional book coming out on 23 December.

If you’ve got the time and patience, you might just be able to master the skills of working with paper so that you can one day replicate a paper cup Emma Watson.

Shirashinge’s portfolio is a wide and varied one, so be sure to give him a follow on Twitter, where you can enjoy plenty of marvellous moving images, featuring characters like Doraemon, Luffy from One Piece, and even One Punch Man!

Source: Twitter/@shin___geki via Hachima Kikou

Images: Twitter/@shin___geki

