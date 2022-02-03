It’s a party, and all types of characters are invited!
Every year, on 2 February, people around the nation part their hair down the middle and tie each section with a hair tie to celebrate Twintail Day.
The annual celebrations aren’t reserved solely for people, as 2-D characters are also known to get in on the act, making it a party for of all sorts of personalities. This motley crew of twintail lovers came together for the festivities today, so let’s take a look at how they celebrated below!
▼ Kurumi Takemoto from idol group HKT48 showed us how to rock the look.
#ツインテールの日 pic.twitter.com/Oao8Dn85bn— 竹本くるみ (@kuru2_official) February 2, 2022
▼ As did Saaya Kawagoe from idol group NGT48.
#ツインテールの日 ♥️— 川越紗彩(NGT48) (@saaya_kawagoe48) February 2, 2022
(コスプレするときにツインテールすることが多いみたい) pic.twitter.com/lV3iEdAkny
The day is often celebrated by cosplayers, and these were some of the best cosplaying twintailers from the day.
【コスプレ】【音量注意】— 泡沫いろは🪅 TL追えてない (@irohautkt_cos) February 2, 2022
今日ツインテの日だから載せる🐴
ファルコンが走ったことのある佐賀競馬場でファンサするファル子の動画です🙌
撮影者のあおちゃん(@tr28mk )が声援を送ってくれてます☺️☺️#ツインテールの日 #ウマ娘になってしまいました #さがけいば pic.twitter.com/Jwz42vzwKK
【Cosplay】— ましょこ⚔🔥 (@masyoco_0823) February 2, 2022
ウマ娘 / ダイワスカーレット🌹
P.@3214kunn #コスプレ #cosplay #ツインテールの日 pic.twitter.com/Z1NKTdEEO5
ツインテール猫耳メイドさん＋めがね#ツインテールの日 pic.twitter.com/bldgvkwGTB— あかねこ。 (@akaneko0226) February 2, 2022
#ツインテールの日— 星咲 なの (@Nano_overture) February 2, 2022
ツインテールも猫も同時に叶える㌨ pic.twitter.com/26VPiZlCRe
#ツインテールの日— 🍓白羽める໒꒱ (@ckn_lec6) February 2, 2022
コスプレ / 鹿目まどか🎀
📸@mpzero pic.twitter.com/zYrnzHOKEU
▼ Some cosplayers paired their twintails with another set of twins.
*コスプレ*— めろこ@co.jp👾 (@kerorinpa1121) February 2, 2022
Fate/EXTELLA 玉藻の前
テイルメイド･ストライクver.#コスプレ #cosplay #ツインテールの日 pic.twitter.com/DplTzCdjZS
アズールレーン/コスプレ— 月白 ひなた (@hinataTKSR) February 2, 2022
大鳳（μ兵装）
📷@naga39n #ひなたんコス#ツインテールの日 pic.twitter.com/ltgHFWZSH6
Vocaloid Hatsune Miku is one of the country’s most famous twintailers, and a number of cosplayers paid homage to her look today.
#cosplay#コスプレ #ツインテールの日 #初音ミク— 衣桜ぽぷり🌸🎤📸1/30moco撮影会 (@isakuran) February 2, 2022
2022/02/02
2がいっぱいでなんか楽しい🎶🎶#頭痛の日
でもあるそうですが私は昨日からお腹痛くて激痛
でもご飯は食べてやるー！
📷 @sazacosphoto さま pic.twitter.com/kwsnFGAUNt
VOCALOID/初音ミク— PIKA⚡️ (@pika_ck_) February 2, 2022
2月2日は！#ツインテールの日#cosplay #コスプレ pic.twitter.com/bsjZmCxAyh
おはようございます😈— ねここ🐱12/30コスホリJ27-28・12/31コミケ西あ12b (@necosmo) February 1, 2022
初音ミク ヴィランver.#ツインテールの日#コスプレ#cosplay#初音ミク pic.twitter.com/KjkkpPaNLq
▼ Another inspiration — Sailor Moon.
ツインテールの日という事でセーラームーン🌙#コスプレ#ツインテールの日#セーラームーン#タンササ pic.twitter.com/WhCmrxpJax— SARA (@sara_tansasun) February 2, 2022
Miss World Japan representative Yuina took part in a maid’s outfit…
2022年02月02日 ｵﾊﾖ─ヽ(◍˃ᗜ˂◍)ﾉ─ｯｯ!!— 結那(ゆいな)@準ミスワールド日本代表 (@0927_yuina) February 1, 2022
今日は #ツインテールの日 👧🏻🤍
という事で…いつかのメイドコスプレを🤭
最後にツインテールでお出掛け
したのはいつだろうかなぁ…🤔(笑)
皆さん今日も1日頑張りましょうー🔥
学校やお仕事など！いってらっしゃいです✨ pic.twitter.com/3uvWFweG2Q
…while voice actor Yui Ogura stole the show with her twintail appearance, which garnered over 27,000 likes, and a heap of adoring comments from her many fans.
#ツインテールの日 💓— ❤︎小倉唯❤︎ (@yui_ogura_815) February 2, 2022
ということで。。🍓🍒🍎 pic.twitter.com/I4KtOz5LFW
Some of our favourite appearances today were also the most unexpected, like Sanrio’s Cinnamoroll…
モカちゃんが貸してくれたんだ、リボン♪ #ツインテールの日 pic.twitter.com/zz8Ay3is84— シナモン【公式】 (@cinnamon_sanrio) February 2, 2022
…and the Sumikko Gurashi gang, who came out from the corner where they live to show the world their twintails.
みにっコツインテ⭐#ツインテールの日 pic.twitter.com/hn77LfyIJe— すみっコぐらし【公式】 (@sumikko_335) February 2, 2022
Perhaps the most adorable set of twintails from this year’s celebrations, however, belonged to this fruit, from the Soga tomato farm in Niigata Prefecture.
かわいいトマト#ツインテールの日 pic.twitter.com/Okz5zMMHIx— フルーツトマトの曽我農園 (@pasmal0220) February 1, 2022
Twintail Day 2022 was a fun celebration for all who took part, so we hope you enjoyed the party! Although this year, our male reporters were too busy eating to join in the celebrations like they did last year.
Source: Twitter
Featured image: Pakutaso
