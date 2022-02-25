Thankfully there were no random monster encounters along the way.
Dress codes are pretty common at schools and companies in Japan, but not so much for social gatherings. Still, before Japanese Twitter user @yamadieval met up with some friends for a meal recently, they all agreed to show up with attire of a certain standard.
That didn’t mean they had to wear the latest brand-name styles, though. If anything, they went in the complete opposite direction, since everyone was dressed in decidedly old-fashioned fashions: knightly armor.
ちょっと前にファンタジーな店の甲冑がドレスコードという狂った食事会に行ってきました。— グレゴリウス■毎月最終金曜■山田 (@yamadieval) February 9, 2022
知見を共有します。 pic.twitter.com/7Z5xToVS9f
The organizer of this gallant gathering was fellow Twitter user and plate mail enthusiast @Richard18356235, who gathered the company of knights through his quests to various costuming and crafting events, as well as wandering the realms of social media in search of like-minded companions.
【イベント報告】鎧スキーな宴🍻— Richard (@Richard18356235) February 1, 2022
その酒場では、漢闘命(ヲトメ)も鎧を身に纏い、鎧のオシャレさを競い合うという…
(๑ᵒ̴̶̷͈᷄ᗨᵒ̴̶̷͈᷅)✧ｽﾃｷღ
#冒険者ギルド酒場
#大和駅
#鎧スキーな宴 pic.twitter.com/TgMgL3ocyQ
Now, while it’s true that cosplay has made greater inroads into mainstream pop culture in Japan than it has in many other countries, @Richard18356235 and his party didn’t just roll up unannounced like the restaurant was a dungeon they were going to raid. He contacted the establishment ahead of time to make sure their attire wouldn’t be a disturbance. He also wisely chose the restaurant Bokensha Girudo Sakaba, or Adventurer’s Guild Tavern, in the city of Yamato, Kanagawa Prefecture, as their venue. As you can probably guess from the name, the restaurant has a medieval flair to its interior design, and counts fantasy fans, cosplayers, and LARPers among its most loyal regular customers.
【イベント報告】鎧スキーな宴🍻— Richard (@Richard18356235) February 1, 2022
先月某日、とある鎧スキーな淑女様のご命令により(？)
神奈川某所のとある酒場にて、その集いは催されました。
|ू•ω•) ﾅﾆｶｼﾗ?
#冒険者ギルド酒場
#大和駅
#鎧スキーな宴 pic.twitter.com/YJXOwhZUM1
In addition to providing great backdrops for cosplay photos, Guild has on-site changing rooms, and it’s also a short walk from the nearest train stations, a major plus for those coming partly in-costume who didn’t want to walk too far through city streets in half-armor.
【イベント報告】鎧スキーな宴🍻— Richard (@Richard18356235) February 1, 2022
写真を撮ったり、ミニ闘技会をしたりと楽しい時間を過ごさせていただきました♪
お店が再開しましたら
また皆で遊びに行きたいですね！
ヽ(*ﾟ∀ﾟ)ﾉ🍻ヽ(ﾟ∀ﾟ*)ﾉ
#冒険者ギルド酒場
#大和駅
#鎧スキーな宴 pic.twitter.com/kmM3K753op
Plus, as @Richard18356235 is quick to point out, the food at Guild is all really good.
【イベント報告】鎧スキーな宴🍻— Richard (@Richard18356235) February 1, 2022
宴にはご馳走♪
美味しそうな料理が沢山出てきましたよ!!
✨🥓🥩🍗🍖🥗🍳😋💕
あの骨付き肉登場で主賓様も御満悦😘
#冒険者ギルド酒場
#大和駅
#鎧スキーな宴 pic.twitter.com/kpHgHxAc5d
As for how the group obtained their sets of armors, like all grand adventurers, they came from a variety of sources. Some parts were purchased pre-made from overseas merchants, while others bought built-it-yourself crafting kits. A few particularly dedicated individuals make their armor from scratch, like the party member on the right in the photo below, who game fans might recognize is wearing the elite knight set from Dark Souls.
Meanwhile, this particular suit of armor is both fashionable and functional dinner attire.
【イベント報告】鎧スキーな宴🍻— Richard (@Richard18356235) February 2, 2022
鎧スキーな皆様、ナイスポーズですね♪
😍
#冒険者ギルド酒場
#大和駅
#鎧スキーな宴 pic.twitter.com/2asUJJFbNT
So in the end, while there’s something to be said for the freedom of a dress code-free dinner with friends, there’s also something to be said for the awesomeness of having a dress code, as long as it’s one like this.
Related: Adventurer’s Guild Tavern
Source: Twitter/@Richard18356235, Twitter/@yamadieval via IT Media
Top image: Twitter/@yamadieval
Insert images: Twitter/@Richard18356235 (1, 2, 3, 4)
● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
Leave a Reply