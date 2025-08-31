Designers say Khezu will not electrocute you, but no promises about him not freaking your guests out.

Though the series is called Monster Hunter, a lot of the creatures you’re tracking and slaying in Capcom’s hit video games have some pretty clear real-world animal influences in their designs. Quite a few resemble dinosaurs, and others are reminiscent of weasels, wolves, or birds of prey.

But then there’s Khezu, who looks like a…well…let’s just say it’s kind of linguistically ironic that Khezu’s design is disturbing enough that it leaves many who encounter it feeling less than cocky.

With hundreds of different species in Monster Hunter, sometimes all the dino-dragons can start to feel like they’re blending together, but Khezu always stands out, which is perhaps why it was chosen as the muse for this very unique interior lamp.

Granted, it’s been given a super-deformed makeover, becoming cuter than its in-game version. Still, the long, tubular neck filled with 360-degree fangs and protruding, probing tongue leave no doubt for experienced hunters that this is Khezu.

The lamp, molded from PVC, measures 14 centimeters (5.5 inches) in length. It can be powered via USB cord or AAA batteries, meaning that Khezu could be anywhere in your home.

▼ We’ll leave it up to you to decide if that’s a heartwarming or terrifying proposition.

In addition to two brightness settings, there’s also a special flickering blue light mode that can be initiated, a reference to Khezu’s in-game electricity attacks. The manufacturers, however, make a special point of explaining that the Khezu lamp does not actually electrocute you, and that the function is purely aesthetic.

The Monster Hunter Khezu Room Light is priced at 5,500 yen (US$37) and can be ordered online through retailer Amiami here. Shipping is scheduled for mid-December, making this the perfect gift for any Khezu-loving friends or family members on your Christmas list who already have the Khezu plushie.

Source, images: PR Times

