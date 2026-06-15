Educator in Nara’s most famous deer town fast tracks admission to institute of higher learning.

Ordinarily, there are three major paths to university admission in Japan. The first is taking and passing the school’s entrance exam. Sitting for an interview and winning over the admissions board is another. The third method, being admitted in recognition of outstanding abilities in athletics, the arts, or other respected fields, is less common, but still a possibility.

However, the president of Nara Prefectural University has waived any entrance exam and interview requirements for one newcomer, and it’s debatable as to whether or not any special “skill” was demonstrated either. And yet, pretty much everyone is OK with the decision, because the admission has been granted to a baby deer that was born on campus.

“Urgent report: A baby deer has been born on campus” announced the above tweet from the school’s official Twitter account, before running down the newborn’s admission status.

Entrance exam: Exemption granted

Interview: Not required

Special skills: Cute

Evaluation result: Passed

Comment from university president: “Admission granted”

Everyone, please treat our youngest new student kindly.

Nara, as many people already know, is practically synonymous with deer. Nara Park, located in the center of Nara City, is home to herds of deer that freely wander the grounds and are unperturbed about mixing with human visitors, and the animals can often be seen on streets in other parts of the city too. With Nara Prefectural University only about 20 minutes from Nara Park on foot, it’s not unusual to see deer on school grounds, and so rather than run the newborn and its mom off, they’ve been welcomed by the administration and student body. The university has even been posting video updates so even those not attending classes can enjoy the on-campus cuteness. “A hearty breakfast before studying at the university,” says text in the video below, posted by Nara Prefectural University’s president the day after the baby was first spotted.

A video from the next day informs us that “The new student has not yet begun attending classes, but is practicing in the field of jumping every day.”

And as further proof of just how comfortable deer are at Nara Prefectural University, here’s a recent photo of a different deer taken at the entrance to the campus’ library.

As adorable as the videos are, though, the school has also posted a reminder that deer mothers are very protective of their young at this age, and that they may aggressively butt or bite if they feel they are being threatened. Because of that, students, staff, and visitors are asked to keep a respectful distance from the mother and child, and to resist any urges to give the little one a pat on its head.

Source: Twitter/@narapu_pr (1, 2)

Top image: Pakutaso

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