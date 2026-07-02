Conquer Japan’s tallest mountain in style with a lineup born from the restoration of an ancient pilgrimage path.

The ultimate symbol of Japan, Mt. Fuji, has long played a role in the culture of the nation, far greater than that of simply being the country’s tallest mountain. It has served as a spiritual landmark, and a muse for woodblock prints and poetry, while summiting the mountain has become a bucket-list item for residents and travelers alike. Every climbing season, thousands of hikers make their way up its slopes to witness the stunning beauty of the rising sun.

To tackle this legendary mountain, the right gear is necessary to ensure you reach the top and, perhaps more importantly, safely make the journey down again. Salomon, the French mountain sports brand born in the Alps, has released a new Japan-only Mt. Fuji Collection, starting on July 1 at select Salomon stores nationwide and at the official online store.

The lineup reimagines two of Salomon’s most popular pieces of gear with a Fuji-twist. The X Ultra 360 Gore-Tex Fuji Ltd hiking shoe gets a small Mt. Fuji emblem stitched onto the tongue, while the Trailblazer 20 Mont Fuji backpack carries the same logo across its front panel. Both are limited editions, so they can also double as souvenirs for your hike up to the picturesque peak.

▼ X Ultra 360 Gore-Tex Fuji Ltd (20,900 yen [US$128.45])

▼ Trailblazer 20 Mont Fuji (13,200 yen)

The collection has grown out of a partnership Salomon has formed with Fujiyoshida City in 2025, the gateway town at Fuji’s northern face. Together, they launched the Mt. Fuji Re-Style Project, which is an effort to reinvigorate the historic Fujimichi, a historic trail pilgrims and climbers used for generations that falls outside of the traditional four main trails used to hike up the mountain.

Currently, the four trails of Yoshida, Fujinomiya, Subashiri, and Gotemba all start at the fifth station, meaning that hikers are already partway up the mountain. However, the Fujimichi approach connects Otsuki Station in Yamanashi to the Yoshidaguchi Trail that takes climbers from the first station, up to the fifth, where it joins seamlessly into the Yoshida Trail. While Fujimichi was historically the access highway from the north, it now follows a paved main highway from the train station in Otsuki before reaching the actual start of the hiking trail in Fujiyoshida, a journey of roughly 24 kilometers (15 miles).

Part of this collaborative effort involves renovating the interior of Naka no Chaya, a resthouse located on the path to the first station with over 300 years of history where you can enjoy local snacks and noodles, and supporting the other end of the trail by working with the first aid center at the 8th station. This work will help to both preserve the area’s history, while simultaneously keeping the trails safe for the next wave of hikers.

If you’re planning a venture up Japan’s most famous mountain, consider exploring its base, which is abundant with culture and history, before taking your new Fuji-emblazoned items and making an unforgettable memory standing at its summit.

Related: Salomon Website, Mt. Fuji Re-Style Project

Source and images: PR Times

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