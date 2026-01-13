Taking its inspiration from bitter and sweet chocolates, the range includes a tumbler that costs over US$120.

It’s that time of year again when love hearts start appearing in stores and people’s thoughts turn to romance in the lead-up to Valentine’s Day. Over at Starbucks, the season of love has been dialled up to 11, with a huge collection of limited-edition merchandise covering gift cards, drinkware, and even a furry cat pouch to celebrate the occasion.

Dubbed “Bitter & Sweet“, the range is inspired by chocolate, Japan’s top gift-giving choice for Valentine’s Day, with dogs and cats adding an extra dash of cuteness. There are close to 20 items in the lineup, divided into themes of “bitter chocolate” and “sweet chocolate“, giving us a choice of rich brown hues or soft pink tones, and like chocolate themselves, they all look tempting.

Let’s take a look at everything in the range, starting with the bitter side of the chocolate box.

▼ Logo Chocolate Mug (355 millilitres, 2,400 yen [US$15.11])

▼ Stainless Steel To Go Bottle Chocolate (473 millilitres, 5,550 yen)

▼ Double-Walled Heat-Resistant Glass (355 millilitres, 3,400 yen)

▼ Colour Changing Reusable Cup (473 millilitres, 750 yen)

▼ Colour Changing Reusable Cup Drink Hole Cap Bearista ¥1,400

▼ The cute Bearista Cap can only be purchased as part of a set that includes the Reusable Cup.

▼ Silicone Coaster (2,000 yen)

▼ Food & Beverage Card (1,100 yen, includes food and drink voucher)

▼ Bearista Message Gift (1,650 yen, with drink ticket)

Moving over to the sweet side of things, we have a lovely pink collection that includes a couple of Stanley Cups and a rhinestone tumbler with an eye-watering price tag.

▼ Stanley 3-Way Stainless Steel Tumbler, Pink Gradient (887 millilitres, 7,200 yen)

▼ Stanley Pink Gradient Stainless Steel Bottle (473 millilitres, 5,600 yen)

▼ Stainless Steel Bottle Glitter Pink (355 millilitres, 4,650 yen)

▼ Stainless Steel Bottle Glitter Red (355 millilitres, 4,650 yen) – available online only



▼ Stainless Steel Tumbler with Rhinestones (473 millilitres, 19,500 yen) – available online only

▼ Cold Cup Tumbler Cat (710 millilitres, 3,050 yen)

▼ Cup-Shaped Stainless Steel Bottle Heart (355 millilitres, 5,500 yen)

▼ Beverage Card (with drink ticket, 750 yen)

▼ Mini Cup Gift (with drink ticket, 1,150 yen)

▼ Fur Pouch Cat (2,600 yen)

There’s a lot to love about the new collection, but as always, it’s bound to sell out before sales end on 14 February. While in-store sales commence on 14 January, with the exception of the coaster, which will be in stores from 21 January, online pre-sales commenced on 12 January, so be sure to head online to grab your favourites before they sell out.

Source, images: Press release

