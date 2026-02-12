Hanami season arrives early with this limited-edition collection of mugs, tumblers, gifts, and Stanley cups.

One of the things we look forward to as we inch closer to spring in Japan is the soon-to-be blossoming sakura, and in recent years there’s another thing we look forward to – Starbucks’ limited-edition sakura collection.

The chain actually releases two sakura ranges every year, with the first one usually themed around the concept of buds about to blossom, and the second featuring flowers in full bloom. That’s certainly the case again this year, with the unveiling of the new range today showing buds in amongst the floral designs, delicately drawn to depict the first flush of spring.

There are a lot of new products to choose from – 30 to be precise – so let’s take a closer look at everything in the collection below.

▼ Stainless Steel Bottle Pink Beige 500 millilitres (5,600 yen)

▼ Stainless Steel To Go Bottle, Pink Beige & Gold 473 millilitres (5,550 yen)

▼ Stainless Steel Bottle Glitter Pink Beige 355 millilitres (4,750 yen)

▼ Stainless Steel Bottle Metallic Light Pink 473 millilitres (4,950 yen)

▼ Stanley Shiny Pink Gradient Stainless Steel Bottle 473 millilitres (6,400 yen)

▼ Stainless Steel Logo Bottle Matte Pink 473 millilitres (4,950 yen)

▼ Stainless Steel Bottle Metallic Pink 473 millilitres (5,150 yen)

▼ Colour Changing Bottle 3-Way Stainless Steel Tumbler 473 millilitres (3,450 yen)

▼ Stanley Shiny Pink Gradient 414 millilitres (5,200 yen)

▼ 3-Way Stainless Steel Tumbler, Stanley Marble 414 millilitres (5,350 yen)

▼ Colour Changing Cold Cup Tumbler 710 millilitres (3,450 yen)

▼ Colour Changing Tumbler 473 millilitres (2,900 yen)

▼ 2-Way Stainless Steel Cup/Holder Matte Pink 355 millilitres (3,000 yen)

▼ Glass Tumbler Pink 473 millilitres (3,500 yen)

▼ Heat-Resistant Glass Mug 355 millilitres (3,500 yen)

▼ Medal Pink Gradient Marble Mug 355 millilitres (2,750 yen)

▼ Heat-Resistant Glass Mug Gold 355 millilitres (3,500 yen)

▼ Reusable Cup 473 millilitres (600 yen)

▼ Reusable Cup 473 millilitres + Reusable Cup Drink Hole Cap Bearista (1,250 yen)

▼ Coaster Shiny Pink (2,000 yen)

▼ Cool Tote Bag (2,500 yen)

▼ Bearista Keychain (2,500 yen)

▼ Placemat (2,500 yen)

▼ Mini Cup Gift Pink with drink ticket (1,150 yen)

▼ Campus Ring Notebook Beige (650 yen)

▼ Campus Ring Notebook Pink (650 yen)

▼ Bearista Message Gift with drink ticket (1,650 yen)

▼ Mini Pouch Gift Pink with drink ticket (1,500 yen)

▼ Beverage Card Pink with drink ticket (750 yen)

▼ Beverage Card Gift with drink ticket (750 yen)

This limited-edition collection is a beautiful way to welcome the upcoming cherry blossom season, and the pink hues are a perfect partner for the chain’s new sakura Frappuccino. The products will only be available while stocks last though, and they can be purchased at Starbucks stores around Japan from 18 February and online from 8 p.m. on 16 February.

Source, images: Starbucks (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 3o, 31)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!