Take it easy and enjoy some painting with Harumichi Shibasaki.

In the decades following the passing of American painter Bob Ross, there was a huge void in the beloved genre of extremely-chill-person-painting-stuff content that borders on ASMR. It wasn’t until 2017 that artist Harumichi Shibasaki, a.k.a. Grandpa (Oji-san) Sensei, started his YouTube channel and invited the world to a relaxing time making pictures in watercolor, acrylic, and crayons.

▼ Video showing how he relaxingly made the painting above.

The 79-year-old’s channel now boasts over 2.1 million subscribers and a combined social media following of more than four million people who appreciate both his friendly demeanor and soothing works. However, when looking at online videos, it’s hard to really get a sense of the subtle textures and true color that a work of art can provide. Sometimes, you just have to see it in person to get the full impact.

For Grandpa Sensei fans, that chance is coming once again to the Hiltopia Art Square in Nishi-Shinjuku, Tokyo, from 23 to 28 July. Several new watercolor works will be on display, alongside various creations using Shibasaki’s own Art Crayons, developed with stationery brand Pentel.

But perhaps the biggest reason to head to this exhibition is that Grandpa Sensei in the flesh will be there every day. As can be plainly seen in his videos, he is far from standoffish, and more than happy to share the joy of painting with viewers who either enjoy his art technique or simply enjoy hearing him talk about his cats.

He issued the following statement leading up to the exhibition:

Hello, I’m Shibasaki. How are you doing? In 2025, I had the privilege of holding an exhibition at Hiltopia Art Square, where I was able to enjoy wonderful encounters with so many of you. Those warm memories remain with me, and I am absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to once again meet you all in Tokyo. In this exhibit, I’m going to have a wide range of new pieces on display. The main focus is on watercolors, but works made with acrylics and Art Crayons will also be there. The goal of my art is to capture the beauty of nature and casual moments in everyday life, while bringing out the warmth and tranquility that can be found in them. I hope everyone who comes can feel inspired and soothed by them. I plan to be present at the gallery throughout the exhibition and look forward to speaking with all of you in person.

In addition to seeing Shibasaki himself and his artworks, this event will also provide a chance to purchase pieces, giclee prints, and limited edition merchandise, such as T-shirts, stuffed toys, magnets, and more. The first 5,000 guests will also get a special Harumichi Shibasaki card with artwork exclusive to this exhibition.

News of the exhibition enticed many people, as shown in online comments. Even potential haters found themselves disarmed by his pleasant demeanor and undeniable skill.

“I’m going! I can’t wait!”

“The painting of the cat is incredible.”

“I bet seeing Grandpa Sensei in person would be really moving.”

“It’s the elderly gentleman with a nice smile who sometimes appears in my recommended videos.”

“He looks really young for someone near 80.”

“I went last year, and it was incredible. You really have to see it in person.”

“I watched a video intending to make fun of it, but the art was so good it just made me smile.”

“He’s more like Alwyn Crawshaw than Bob Ross though.”

“He’ll be there the whole time? I want to go and meet him.”

General admission to the exhibition is free for everyone, but capacity is limited, so you’ll need to book a time slot in advance to ensure entry. Some slots are already filled up, so don’t delay if you plan to head down. Another alternative is to purchase a Premium Ticket for 19,800 yen ($122), which includes the ability to come and go as you please throughout a single day, some merchandise, and best of all, the ability to get your photo taken Grandpa Sensei as well as his autograph.

However, you do it, it’s a great way to really get in touch with the joy of painting.

Event information

Harumichi Shibasaki Painting Exhibition 2026 Tokyo / 柴崎春通 絵画展 2026 東京

Hiltopia Art Square

ヒルトピアアートスクエア

Tokyo-to, Shinjuku-ku, Nishi-Shinjuku 6-6-2 B1F

東京都新宿区西新宿6丁目6−2 B1F

23 – 28 July, 2026

Hours: 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Admission: Free (reservations recommended, premium tickets available)

Source: PR Times, Hachima Kiko

Top image: PR Times

Images: PR Times 1, 2

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!