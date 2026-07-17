Things did not turn out how this creep had planned.

Without delving too in depth into the mindset of sexual predators who prey on victims on trains in Japan, their basic M.O. is to stay subtle as they being to commit their despicable acts, whether groping or voyeuristic photography. If everything goes according to plan, if and when their target does finally realize what’s happening to them, they’ll not only be too paralyzed with fear, confusion, or embarrassment to directly resist, by the time they’ve recovered enough from the shock to raise their voice and ask for help, the predator will be ready to slip off the train during its brief stop at the next station and become lost in the crowd.

That scenario is no doubt what a 58-year-old man from Nagaizumi, Shizuoka Prefecture, was hoping for while riding the Tokaido Line this past Monday morning. Using his smartphone, he decided to indulge in some upskirt photography of a teenage girl who was also on the train at around 7 a.m. as it headed east from Mishima Station in Shizuoka. While he wasn’t stealthy enough to avoid detection by his target, he probably thought he could still make a clean getaway, and he did indeed get off the train once it got to Atami, two stations further down the line.

However, he wasn’t running free through Atami, but being marched to the station’s police box to be reported for his upskirt photo attempts. And who was taking him in? None other than the teenage girl herself, who was in no mood to put up with any of this kind of behavior first thing in the morning. As she presented the man to the officers on duty, she announced “He took voyeuristic photos of me,” and when the police inspected the man’s phone, they found sufficiently incriminating photos and arrested him on the spot on suspicion of attempted unauthorized photography for sexual purposes. The man admitted to the charges, saying “There is no mistake that I took the photos surreptitiously,” and investigators are now examining the rest of the data on his phone to see if he can be linked to recent complaints of similar conduct from women in the area.

It’s worth noting that the girl and man were not prior acquaintances, so this was not a case of the man resigning to being turned in because he knew the girl could identify him and it would only be a matter of time until the law came knocking on his door. Police reports don’t indicate whether the girl physically dragged the man to the police station or just compelled him to do as she said through sheer force of will, but either way she is clearly not someone for unscrupulous perverts to trifle with.

Source: FNN Prime Online

Top image: Pakutaso

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