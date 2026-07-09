Starbucks says sayonara to the summer fruit with a new limited-edition beverage.

It’s been a peachy start to summer at Starbucks, with the fruit appearing in three limited-edition drinks – the Peach & Peach Milk Frappuccino, the Juicy Peach Tea and the Chiilax Soda Peach.

Now, as early summer comes to a close and we enter the hottest stretch of the season, Starbucks is saying sayonara to peaches with one final hurrah to the delicious fruit, in the form of a new limited-time beverage.

▼ The Peach Creamy Tea Latte

Described as the grand finale of this year’s seasonal peach range, the Peach Creamy Tea Latte combines generous chunks of juicy peach with creamy milk and black tea, creating a layered drink that delivers a different intensity of flavours in every sip.

According to Starbucks, the peach pieces are blended with fresh cream and a white chocolate-flavoured syrup, giving the beverage a dessert-like richness while still allowing the natural freshness of the fruit to shine through. The black tea adds a light, slightly tannic finish, balancing the sweetness and making it ideal for hot summer days.

The drink also offers plenty of visual appeal, with a vibrant pink peach layer fading into a creamy tea latte, creating a gradient that’s reminiscent of a summer sunset.

Available in a Tall size only, priced at 680 yen (US$4.50) for dine-in and 668 yen for takeout, the Peach Creamy Tea Latte will be on the menu for a limited time from 10 July. As always, stocks are limited so you’ll want to get in quick to enjoy this final taste of peaches for the year, before the chain moves on to its next lot of seasonal surprises.

Source, images: Press release

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