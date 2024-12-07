Last night a DJ saved my life… from a bear.

As if we don’t have enough problems these days, bears have been increasingly encroaching on inhabited areas, causing injuries, damage, and general terror among residents. This is especially true in the more rural parts of Japan where a dwindling population has made bears bolder in their search for food.

Even Akita City, the capital and most populated city in Akita Prefecture, is concerned with bear encounters and has enlisted the help of their grooviest division: The DJ Police!

▼ News report about the DJ Police in Akita

“DJ Police” is the unofficial adopted name for members of crowd control units across Japan who often stand in boxes on top of riot cars and speak to crowds through megaphones. Part of the reason for the name, which is used by the police themselves, is that these cops resemble DJs in their booths standing over crowds during festive events like after a major victory in sports or Halloween in Shibuya before it got canceled.

The other reason is that some of these officers tend to embrace the festive spirit of the events they monitor and conduct people in a more friendly manner than cops tend to be known for. One of the earliest examples of this was when Japan qualified for the World Cup in 2013. A celebration broke out in the streets of Shibuya and the DJ Police officer on duty told the crowd lines such as, “We’re all teammates here, so listen to your teammates,” and “All those serious-looking cops out there aren’t doing this because they hate you. They’re celebrating too in their hearts.”

▼ These news clips show the officer whose smooth delivery during the World Cup celebrations popularized the term “DJ Police”.

Strictly speaking, I suppose this makes them more like MC Police, but this departure from boilerplate announcements and warnings both helped keep things relaxed in the streets and likely caught people’s attention better so they actually listened to what was being said. Not all DJ Police have the gift of the gab, but some pride themselves on their ability to work a crowd.

▼ This DJ Police, said to have an “anime voice”, gets some positive reactions from the crowd at Meiji Jingu shrine on New Year’s Day.

▼ This news report shows a DJ Police officer speaking English. The smooth delivery is totally lost in translation, but I do find it funny that he tells people to “never touch the deer” after telling them to “never kick the deer.” That’s either unintentional or he’s on some Andy-Kaufman-level DJ Policing.

Now, on 5 November the DJ Police out of Akita Rinko Police Station set up in front of JR Tsuchizaki Station and told passersby to be careful when going out at night, to keep entrances to storage sheds and garages closed, and to not leave strong-smelling garbage outside.

Hopefully, this will help reduce the number of bear attacks in the area. If not they may have to resort to actually driving around and playing EDM to drive the bears away. That should only be a last resort, however, because not everyone likes EDM, and forcing musical preferences on others makes us no better than the bears.

