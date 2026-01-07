The infamous Enako Ring turns into a road as fans swarm venue to catch a glimpse of her.

In the diverse and many storied world of Japanese cosplayers there’s one who stands head and shoulders above the rest, and her name is Enako. Dubbed Japan’s best cosplayer, Enako’s status is on a whole other level as fans consistently gather in huge numbers to catch a glimpse of her whenever she appears, especially at events like Comic Market, or Comiket as it’s commonly known.

The last time Enako appeared as a private cosplayer at Comiket – she has since been working as an official cosplayer and ambassador at company booths – was in 2019, when she appeared in the cosplay area dressed as Rem from Re:ZERO − Starting Life in Another World. So when she announced that she would be appearing in a personal capacity at winter Comiket (C107), appearing on the first day of the event on 30 December 2025, fans went wild for her appearance, swarming the venue and forming a circular ring roughly 20 metres (65 feet) in diameter around her, in a phenomenon that’s been referred to as the “Enako Ring“.

We were fortunate enough to be there on the day of her arrival, when, in the afternoon, she appeared on stage in cosplay at the Brown Dust 2 booth, where a talk show and photo session were held. She then made her way to the location specially designated for her in advance, outside East Hall 4.

▼ There, hundreds of visitors gathered to see her.

Joining the back of the crowd, and looking from the edge of East Hall 4 towards East Hall 5, the Enako Ring seemed to stretch as wide as East Hall 4. This time, though, the Enako Ring appeared to be more rectangular in shape, resembling a road. Squinting into the distance, Enako could be seen walking through this pathway that had formed around her, like a beautiful princess.

Moving closer, we could see that the corridor had indeed been set up through the massive crowd specifically for Enako to move through, giving her some much-needed space as fans snapped images of her on their phones and cameras. The “Enako Road” stretched roughly 90-100 metres along the East Hall of Tokyo Big Sight, making it one of the busiest spots in the entire venue.

▼ In the midst of the crowds was Enako, dressed as “753♡“, a character from 2.5-Dimensional Temptation who loves cute costumes and enjoys cosplay.

The character’s distinctive hat was bright and clearly visible, helping fans keep an eye on Enako as she made her way through the crowds.

While Enako has a lot of male fans, it was heartening to see a large number of female cosplayers coming out to support the nation’s top cosplayer.

Everyone who laid eyes on Enako was clearly impressed with her cosplay, and you could hear loving comments all around her, with people saying things like, “She’s so cute!“, “It’s amazing to see her in real life!” and “Her costume is amazing!”

The attention to detail in her outfit, wig and makeup was second to none, reminding us why she remains so incredibly popular with fans. It was a grand way for Comiket to celebrate its 50th anniversary year, and an equally grand way for Enako to step out in one of the many outfits stored in her impressive costume room. It’s all in a day’s work for this famous cosplayer, who’s so popular she earns over a million yen a month from her magnificent cosplay.

Photos©SoraNews24

[ Read in Japanese ]