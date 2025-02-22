Tumblers, mugs, Stanley cups…and a blanket to keep you warm during night-time hanami picnics.

Just as the cherry blossoms bloom in a flurry during sakura season, so too do the limited-edition goods at Starbucks, with the chain giving us not one but two huge drinkware ranges to celebrate the beauty of the flowers.

After treating us to a cheerful range called “Sakura Daytime“, Starbucks is now giving us a collection called “Sakura Evening“, with darker, moodier designs evocative of hanami flower-viewing picnics at sunset. Covering everything from tumblers through to gift cards and even a blanket, there’s a lot to love about this new range, so let’s take a closer look at each of the products below!

▼ Purple Stainless Steel Bottle (381 millilitres [12.9 ounces]; 4,500 yen [US$29.92])

▼ Orange Gradient Stainless Steel Bottle (473 millilitres; 5,200 yen)

▼ Blue Stainless Steel Bottle (444 millilitres; 4,750 yen)

▼ Purple Gradient Stainless Steel Bottle (473 millilitres; 5,150 yen)

▼ Light Purple Stainless Steel Bottle (350 millilitres; 4,450 yen)

▼ Pink Stanley Stainless Steel Bottle (473 millilitres; 5,450 yen)

▼ Beige Stainless Steel ToGo Logo Tumbler (355 millilitres; 4,500 yen)

▼ Purple Stanley Three Way Stainless Tumbler (414 millilitres; 5,200 yen)

▼ Purple Petal Handle Stainless Steel Mug (355 millilitres; 4,000 yen)

▼ Double-walled Heat Resistant Glass Cup (296 millilitres; 3,400 yen)

▼ Pink Gradient Heat-resistant Glass Mug (355 millilitres; 2,800 yen)

▼ White Mug (355 millilitres; 2,900 yen)

▼ Handle Lid Bottle (710 millilitres; 2,850 yen)

▼ Purple Tumbler (355 millilitres; 2,500 yen)

▼ Pouch Storage Blanket (2,750 yen)

▼ Starbucks Purple Mini Cup Gift (1,150 yen)

▼ Purple Beverage Card (750 yen)

As a special treat, Starbucks is taking us from evening to night with a special series of six “Night Blue” designs, which can only be purchased online.

▼ Night Blue Glitter Stainless Steel Bottle (355 millilitres; 4,750 yen)

▼ Night Blue Stainless Steel Tumbler (473 millilitres; 5,000 yen)

▼ Night Blue Gradient Logo Cold Cup Tumbler (710 millilitres; 3,150 yen)

▼ Night Blue Glass Tumbler (532 millilitres; 3,600 yen)

▼ Night Blue Gradient Double-walled Heat Resistant Glass (355 millilitres; 3,800 yen)

▼ Night Blue Medal Mug (355 millilitres; 2,850 yen)

All the items listed above will be available in stores and online, except for the six “Night Blue” products, which are exclusive to the online store. With the chain’s sakura collections always proving to be a sell-out hit with fans, Starbucks is encouraging its customers to purchase products online to prevent stores from becoming overcrowded, and is therefore releasing the range online at 8 p.m. (JST) on 25 February, ahead of in-store sales, which commence on 28 February.

Source, images: Press release

