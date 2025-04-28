Glow-in-the-dark forest creatures bring a smile to your dial at all times of the day and night.

Studio Ghibli has a wide roster of star characters with speaking roles to take us on magical journeys through their fantastical worlds, but some of the most charming characters don’t say anything at all.

That’s the appeal of the forest spirits from Princess Mononoke, who glow in the dark as they scamper across the rocks and trees, watching the action play out with their giant eyes as their wobbling heads emit wooden clacks that echo through the landscape.

There’s something intrinsically charming about these mysterious creatures, and now they’re ready to bring their light into your home.

There are four to collect in the series, starting with the “Little Kodama“, who keeps an eye on you from a cross-legged seating position.

▼ The gaze of the little figurine appears different, depending on the angle you view it from.

▼ And when the lights go out, the kodama will glow in the dark, giving it a mysterious aura.

▼ The next figurine in the collection is the “Walking Kodama“.

The position of the head and pose of the body has been beautifully crafted, giving it a sense of life and movement.

▼ Setting the kodama out in the great outdoors makes it look even more life-like.

▼ Like the others, this one glows in the dark too.

▼ Next up, we have the “Plump Kodama“.

▼ The pose on this figure has also been beautifully crafted, making it look as if it really is running.

You’ll want to keep an eye on this one to make sure it doesn’t run away from you in the dark.

▼ Finally, we have the “Ride-on Kodama”.

This sweet pairing sees an extra small kodama riding on the head of a taller kodama.

From some angles, the taller kodama looks as if it’s got its eye on its destination while at other times it looks like it’s looking up at its ride-on companion.

These kodama figurines are palm-sized and weigh about 100 grams (3.5 ounces), making them suitable for all sorts of nooks and crannies around your home.

They’re just as suitable for setting up in a pot plant or garden, although you might want to make sure they’re sheltered from the elements to keep them looking their best.

▼ Who knows what adventures they’ll get up to when you’re not looking?

The Princess Mononoke Kodama Figurine collection is now available to purchase at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online, thanks to a recent restock, with each one priced at 4,070 yen (US$28.36).

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4)

