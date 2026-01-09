They couldn’t make it in time for Christmas, but we’re glad these Studio Ghibli stars are here now.

Today, let’s take a look at a great example of “Better late than never,” coming courtesy of Studio Ghibli classic Princess Mononoke. Had these amazing magnets of the mask of the anime film’s titular heroine and her animal costars been available a month earlier, they’d have made great stocking stuffers for any lovers of Japanese animation on your Christmas list

Alas, as is often the case with the awesome and eye-catching inventory at Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku, the six-piece series was entirely sold out. Thankfully, Donguri Kyowakoku came to the logical conclusion that this means that not everyone who wants the magnets has been able to get them, and they’ve now restocked the entire set. So while it’s too late to buy them for someone else as a Christmas present, it’s a perfect time to buy them for yourself, seeing as how the season of giving is done and it’s OK to get something for yourself.

These are blind-buy/gacha items, with one of the six designs randomly inside the box and hidden until you open it. With Princess Mononoke having a distinct and well-defined visual style, though, it’s hard to imagine a fan of the film being deeply disappointed with any of the possibilities: San’s mask, wolf Moro, the Great Forest Spirit, red elk Yakul, boar Okotto, and one of Moro’s pups. There is, however, a way to remove the random element, as Donguri Kyowakoku is also giving fans the choice of purchasing a complete set of all six magnets in a bundle

▼ Each of them still comes in its own individual little box, so you can have the fun of opening them all.

The craftsmanship is truly impressive, with tons of detail, arguably even more than the on-screen characters themselves had in certain shots.

As a cool little bonus, some of the beasts’ jaws can even be opened for even more visual ferocity.

Donguri Kyowakoku even says that there’s a Kodama forest spirit hiding inside San’s mask, though it’s not visible in the promotional photos.

If you’re willing to try your luck with the individual blind-box purchases, they’re available through the Donguri Kyowakoku online shop here for 1,650 yen (US$11), while the complete six-magnet bundle can be ordered here for 9,900 yen.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

