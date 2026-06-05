Intense summer heat means new safety rules and ice-cold drinks.

Summer in Japan is popular for many things, from festivals and fireworks to delicious and refreshing treats, but there is also another undeniable aspect to the season: it gets pretty hot. In fact, in recent times with consistently high temperatures, the Japan Meteorological Agency officially introduced a new term to refer to days that reach over 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), meaning that working outside this summer is not likely to be an easy feat. So, Japan Post has announced an update on how they will be looking to keep their hard-working staff safe as they strive to deliver mail in a timely manner.

The Ministry of the Environment utilizes a heat index called WBGT (Wet Bulb Globe Temperature) to issue safety warnings, which will be referenced by Japan Post’s new policy to determine their course of action. Under this policy, if a “Heatstroke Special Alert” is issued (when the index is predicted to hit 35 degrees Celsius [95 degrees Fahrenheit]), all outdoor deliveries and collections by foot, bicycle, motorcycle, and pushcart will be temporarily suspended to protect workers. Additionally, on standard “Heatstroke Alert” days (with the index at 33 or above) or when the temperatures soar past 40 degrees Celsius, local postmasters can shift the delivery windows to completely avoid the hottest afternoon hours.

For the general public, this doesn’t have a significant impact, with general mail being a little slower to arrive. However, if you’ve selected a specific time slot for a package delivery on an intensely hot day, particularly around midday, there is a possibility that it might arrive later than scheduled on the same day or on a later date.

▼ Just show a little patience, instead of reaching for your phone to complain.

To make these gruelling outdoor shifts more comfortable, Japan Post is also allowing some extra gear to be worn, so you might see your local mail carriers rocking some cool sunglasses, neck coolers or fan-equipped vests.

Mail carriers are now officially encouraged to take quick hydration stops at convenience stores during their route, so don’t be surprised if you see a postal worker stopping in for a brief breather and grabbing a refreshing beverage.

This summer, if your mail happens to take a slightly more relaxed route on a blazing afternoon, don’t get too worked up. Sit back, crank up the air conditioning, and enjoy a cold drink, because your delivery is still safely on its way, being carried by a team that is also looking to stay cool and hydrated.

Source: Impress Watch via Yahoo Japan via Hachima Kikou

Top image: Pakutaso

Insert image: Pakutaso

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