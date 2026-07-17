Iconic quotes, air pirates and a very subtle Gina reference make this collection a must-have for fans of this Ghibli classic.

Back in 2017, Studio Ghibli founded a cool new streetwear label called GBL. Short for “Ghibli”, the new brand filled the niche for cool and stylish Ghibli gear, bringing out everything from Hawaiian shirts to skateboard clocks and even Russel Athletic clothing, all with details that set them apart from anything else on the market.

Now, the brand is catering to Porco Rosso fans with a trio of T-shirts that pay homage to the coolest characters in the film – Porco himself and the Air Pirates.

▼ The first shirt in the range is called “A Pig That Doesn’t Fly Is Just a Pig”.

This design recreates one of the most memorable moments from the film, when Porco calls Gina and delivers his famous line, “A pig that doesn’t fly is just a pig.”

Rather than plastering the character of Porco on the front or back of the T-shirt, this one adds some unique visual interest by placing the porcine pilot on the side, near the hem.

Dressed in his iconic trench coat, Porco can be seen on the phone, which cleverly connects to Hotel Adriano, the seaside hotel owned and run by Gina.

The design details continue on the tag, where Gina can be seen on the phone, showing concern for Porco.

▼ The next shirt in the range is called “Air Pirates Coalition”.

This design shines a spotlight on the airships of the Air Pirates Coalition, with meticulous attention paid to every detail.

A Mamma Aiuto Gang flag made from canvas fabric adds a stylish yet subtle accent on the front, so you can ensure all the attention is drawn to the planes on the rear.

Every aircraft has been carefully recreated, with close attention paid to the individual planes, characters, colour schemes and even the crew members, all rendered with fine linework to faithfully capture the world of the film.

▼ The Air Pirates also make their presence felt on the tag.

▼ The third and final shirt is “Ambush”

Inspired by the scene where the Mamma Aiuto Gang lies in wait for Porco, this playful design makes clever use of the shirt’s seamless body, allowing the artwork to flow continuously from the front to the back.

Both the tension and humour of the film is captured in this design, which brings the ambush of Porco by the Air Pirates to life in a humorous way.

▼ The artwork wraps around from the front to the back to create a sense of movement…

▼ … and the Mamma Aiuto Gang flag is sewn onto the chest as a design accent.

As with many GBL releases, this collection is designed for adults who want to express their love for Studio Ghibli in cool and understated ways. All three shirts are made from 100 percent cotton, in a classic fit that’s designed to soften with wear, and are available in sizes S to XXL.

Purchases are limited to two shirts per person across all sizes, and they can be purchased at GBL stores and through the official Donguri Kyowakoku online store (links below) while stocks last.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

Featured image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3)

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