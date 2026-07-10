With fitting rooms, an official mascot and a takeaway stand, this is not your average Japanese convenience store.

Competition between Japan’s top three convenience stores, 7-Eleven, Lawson and Family Mart, is always fierce, but now Family Mart is setting itself apart by opening a brand new flagship store that’s more like a futuristic tourist destination.

Called Famima Park Azabudai, with Azabudai being the store’s Tokyo location, this new flagship takes the convenience store concept and reinvents it for the future, with loads of cool design features and trendy products you won’t find at a regular branch. Created under the guidance of fashion designer and creative director NIGO, creator of streetwear brands A Bathing Ape and Human Made, this is one of the coolest konbinis you’ll find in Japan, and it’s all part of a newly launched “Next Family Mart Project” to celebrate the chain’s 45th anniversary.

▼ NIGO

The store is the current centrepiece of the project, serving as the first flagship for Family Mart’s new-look “Famima” initiative, which leans into the cool culture of Japanese convenience stores. The new concept is dedicated to exploring unique store designs, novel approaches to visual merchandising, and original character-driven products and lifestyle items, and you can see that on display at the flagship location.

The building itself exudes a cool aesthetic, with a new official Famima mascot character appearing around the site, and a rooftop “forest” bringing some relaxing greenery to the streetscape.

▼ No word yet on a name for the “F” mascot.

There’s also a takeaway area called Famima Stand, where visitors can grab coffee, tea and Family Mart’s popular Famichiki fried chicken without even entering the store.

▼ Outside seating allows visitors to relax in a laid-back setting.

With counter seating placed along the glass facade to improve visibility from the outside and a sales floor that evokes the excitement of a pop-up store from the entrance, each section of the store is like a shop-in-shop.

Over in the “Convenience Wear” section, you’ll find an extensive range of Family Mart clothing and goods, but with fitting rooms and touch panels that offer suggestions for outfits and styles, as well as dedicated staff to help customers with product information.

▼ This setup is giving us Uniqlo vibes.

In addition to a full product lineup for each season, there’ll also be items exclusive to the flagship store, allowing you to coordinate an entire outfit from Family Mart goods.

▼ There’ll also be an “urban-style delicatessen” area filled with sandwiches and ready-to-eat meals, branded with the word “Famima” in English.

Even the exclusive coffee looks cool, with graphic cups fitting the streetwear-cool vibe of the store. The taste is said to be equally impressive, as the coffees have been developed in collaboration with Tetsu Kasuya, winner of the 2016 World Brewers Cup.

▼ Tea lovers can choose from a wide selection of freshly brewed teas.

Customers can also pick up some exclusive Famima merchandise, with T-shirts and stainless steel tumblers being some of the recommended items.

▼ “Start your day the Family Mart way”

To celebrate the opening, there’ll be a couple of giveaways, with stickers given to the first 2,026 custonmers who make a purchase (in honour of the year 2026) and a Famima-branded eco bag given to the first 2,000 customers who make a purchase of 5,000 yen (US$30.80) or more.

Open from 10 July, Family Mart’s new flagship is so much more than a regular convenience store. With exclusive food, fashion, merchandise and one-of-a-kind experiences, Famima Park Azabudai looks set to become a must-visit destination for Japanese convenience store lovers.

Store information

Famima Park Azabudai

Address: Tokyo-to, Minato-ku, Toranomon 5-2-10

東京都港区虎ノ門五丁目2番10号

Open 24 hours

Source, images: Press release

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