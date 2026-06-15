When you like a cat so much you want to eat its fur.

Cats are beloved the world over, but here in Japan they really love their cats. It’s a love so strong it’s given birth to everything from stickers that smell like cat beliies through to sunscreen that dispenes itself in the shape of a cat paw, and now, dear reader, let us introduce you to “edible cat fur“.

Known officially as “Delicious Cat Fur” by its creators, Necoichi, a company that specialises in cat products, this new offering is designed to look like something that’s been plucked from the back of a calico cat. The cat-like colouring and fluffy texture looks incredibly realistic, but you can breathe a sigh of relief as this “fur” is actually…

▼ … cotton candy!

To be precise, this is said to be cotton candy for cat lovers, as it’s packed with beautiful details that “reflect a deep love for felines”. It’s such a fun and unique product that it’ll appeal to anyone with a fondness for cats, but if you’ve ever wanted to collect your pet’s fur and keep it in a container, or if you’ve ever liked a cat so much you’ve wanted to eat its fur, then this will tip the scales towards being a dream product. You can also share the love with a dedicated message section on the side for gift-giving.

▼ “Our dreams of eating cat fur are finally a reality!”

While the visuals are enough to put cat lovers into a tailspin, the product is also designed to be genuinely delicious. The cotton candy is said to melt lightly on the tongue, and hidden inside are popping candy pieces that crackle in your mouth as you eat it, creating a fun texture that comes with equally fun sound effects.

▼ The promo image for the product reads “We made cat hair”, alongside a speech bubble that says “We love cats too much…” and “This is cotton candy for humans. Cats can’t eat it” as a cautionary note.

With a sweet and sugary aroma, the Delicious Cat Fur is a multi-sensory experience that’ll engage more than just sight, hearing, smell, taste, and touch – it’ll engage your sense of imagination as well.

It’s surprisingly realistic for something made of sugar, and is sure to bring a smile to all sorts of cat lovers, from the casual admirer to the full-on feline enthusiast. Released on 30 May, the “Delicious Cat Fur” is available exclusively at the Necoichi Store at Yokohama’s Lalaport shopping centre, priced at 980 yen (US$6.11).

Store information

Necoichi Lalaport Yokohama / 猫壱 ららぽーと横浜

Address: Kanagawa-ken, Yokohama-shi, Tsuzuki-ku, Ikonobecho 4035-1

神奈川県横浜市都筑区池辺町4035-1

Open: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (weekdays); 10 a.m.-9 p.m. (weekends)

Website

Source, images: Press release

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