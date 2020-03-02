“Manner Wear for Cats” fits snugly around feline butts.

In a country where felines can own ID cards and there are real estate agencies dedicated to finding them comfortable homes, Japan is every cat’s dream.

Now, the tireless pursuit towards satisfying the whim of the world’s felines has reached a whole new level as Unicharm — one of the country’s leading makers of masks, sanitary products and diapers — has unveiled a product that’s being billed as a Japan-first: diapers for cats.

▼ The new diapers come in extra small, small and medium sizes.

Described as “absorption wear”, the new diapers are designed to solve cat excretion problems and were created after carefully studying the body shape and movement of felines.

According to research conducted by Unicharm, roughly 2.24 million cats are being raised indoors in Japan, and a recent survey showed a large number of cat owners have encountered problems related to cats spraying outside of the kitty litter.

Many owners they spoke to said they had to place pet sheets or old flyers on the floor, or plastic bottles around places where excretion troubles were more likely to occur.

Some owners reportedly used diapers designed for dogs on their cats — yes, these actually exist — but as the body type and posture between the two animals are different, there were problems with leaks and gaps.

In response to these problems, Unicharm decided to launch a new absorption garment especially for kitties, calling it “Manner Wear” for cats.

The new diapers are said to have a high waist, which fit snugly at the right spot for cats’ long bodies, allowing them to still jump and move flexibly without the garment falling off. The wide tape is hard to peel off, even if the cat grooms and licks around the tape, and the adjustable tail-hole can be widened to fit even the fluffiest of tails comfortably while keeping moisture in.

Each diaper is said to absorb moisture for up to 12 hours, although the amount of cat’s pee varies between individuals, and the absorbent, breathable sheet inside is made with ultra-fine silk-like fibres that are soft for kitty’s fur.

▼ Each pack of diapers contains two cute patterns: denim and check.

Though the price remains unspecified, the new Manner Wear for Cats will be available at stores nationwide from 9 March.

Source: @Press

Top image: Pakutaso

Insert images: @Press

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!