Late-night incident highlights concerns over Japan’s illegal “white taxi” operators.

Three foreign tourists were injured in a crash involving a Nissan GT-R near Tokyo’s Shibuya Scramble Crossing after the driver allegedly approached them on the street and offered them a paid sightseeing ride. A 38-year-old male company employee from Kawasaki was subsequently arrested on 7 July on suspicion of operating an unlicensed taxi service and causing injury through negligent driving.

According to Tokyo police, the incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. on 17 May, when the suspect allegedly approached three German women in their 20s near the crossing and offered them a “driving tour” of the area in his privately owned Nissan GT-R, for 5,000 yen (US$34) for the group.

The women reportedly accepted the offer, with one later telling police she had been interested in the vehicle and was photographing it when the driver approached them.

Police say the driver then drove towards the Shibuya Scramble Crossing, with one person in the passenger seat and two people in the back seat, before colliding with a taxi that was turning right from an oncoming lane. Security camera footage reportedly shows the GT-R was driving on the public road at a speed of approximately 120 kilometres (75 miles) per hour at the time of the collision.

The three tourists and the driver all suffered minor injuries, including bruises and sprains. Video reports showed how the incident occurred, alongside police photos of the GT-R with extensive front-end damage following the crash.

Investigators allege the driver accepted cash from the tourists before the journey, making the ride an illegal “white taxi” operation. The suspect has admitted to driving the tourists but denies receiving payment for the ride.

In Japan, the term “white taxi” (“shirotaku”) refers to an unlicensed ride service using a privately registered vehicle. The name comes from the white licence plates fitted to ordinary passenger cars, compared to the green commercial licence plates required for legally operated taxis.

Under Japan’s Road Transport Act, drivers are prohibited from transporting passengers for payment without the appropriate commercial licence and operating permit. Ride-hailing services such as Uber are generally not considered “shirotaku” in Japan, as they typically operate through licensed taxi companies rather than private individuals offering unlicensed paid rides.

Licensed taxi companies are required to abide by strict safety and insurance rules, whereas illegal operators don’t undergo the same commercial licensing process, so passengers who use unlicensed services may face risks relating to insurance coverage in the case of an accident. Police have not said whether the tourists were aware that the ride they accepted was illegal.

▼ Japanese taxis do not look like GT-Rs.

The case comes as police report a sharp increase in alleged illegal taxi activity targeting foreign visitors around Shibuya. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, more than 70 calls were received between April and June relating to suspected white taxi operations in the area. Investigators believe other drivers may also be offering unauthorised sightseeing rides to overseas visitors.

The incident serves as a reminder for visitors to use licensed transport services when travelling around Japan, and police are urging visitors to avoid accepting rides from individuals who approach them on the street or at major hubs like airports, particularly if payment is requested directly.

Legal taxis in Japan can be identified by their green licence plates and company markings, while app-based services operate through authorised taxi companies or approved ride-hailing systems.

Sources: NHK, Asahi Shimbun, Sankei via Yahoo! Japan News, YouTube/ANNnewsCH

Top image: Pakutaso

Insert image: Pakutaso

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