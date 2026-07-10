As of this month, exploring off the beaten path in Kyushu can save you a whole lot of cash.



Japan’s unprecedented inbound international tourism boom has a number of causes, including critical masses of global interest in Japanese pop entertainment, traditional culture, and cuisine. It also can’t be understated that with the value of the yen having plummeted over the past few years, for foreign tourists Japan is the best travel bargain it’s been in more than a generation.

But even with travel to Japan having gotten so affordable, Fukuoka wants to make it even cheaper for people from abroad to visit its corner of the country, and has is now offering government-sponsored discounts for foreign tourists staying in the prefecture.

As of July 7, under the Go! Fukuoka program, foreign travelers spending the night in Fukuoka hotels can receive a discount of 3,000 yen (US$18.50) per person per night. So if you’re traveling with a friend, together you’ll be getting 6,000 yen off your hotel room. And again, that discount is per night, not per booking. You and your companion spending three nights in Fukuoka? Together you’ll save 18,000 yen. If you’re looking to thoroughly explore Fukuoka over the course of several days, you could end up recouping enough to cover a sizable portion of your airline tickets or other travel expenses.

There is a slight catch to this deal, though, which is that while the discount is for foreigners staying in hotels in Fukuoka Prefecture, it’s not valid in Fukuoka City or Kitakyushu, the two largest cities in the prefecture, and that restriction ties in to the goal of the Go! Fukuoka program.

▼ Dazaifu Tenmangu, shown above and below, is a beautiful and historically significant Shinto shrine in the Fukuoka Prefecture town of Dazaifu.

There are actually two sides to Japan’s inbound international tourism boom. While the country’s most famous travel destinations and most prominent cities are seeing more foreign tourists than ever, Japan’s more off-the-beaten-path regions aren’t benefitting as dramatically. Because of that, there are growing calls to more evenly disperse the flow of inbound travelers, sharing the windfall with places not as well-known internationally while also relieving overtourism pressures in places where the crowds have grown large enough to negatively impact local residents’ lives. With prefectural government statistics showing that 82 percent of foreign tourists spending the night stay in Fukuoka City, and another 9 percent stay in Kitakyushu, there’s clearly potential to spread out that concentration to other parts of the prefecture. The prefectural government also hopes that the program will help raise awareness of Fukuoka as a travel destination among American, Australian, and European travelers, who are generally much less familiar with the prefecture than travelers from elsewhere in Asia are.

▼ Bucolic beauty in the town of Tachiarai, Fukuoka Prefecture

There have, however, been some negative reactions from the Japanese public towards the Go! Fukuoka program, as rising demand from foreign tourists is perceived to be pushing up hotel rates at a time when Japanese locals, struggling with rising prices for consumer goods triggered by the weak yen, already have less room in their own budgets for pleasure travel. With many Japanese residents having lost interest in traveling to high-profile tourism destinations that have become crowded and (to them) expensive, there’s a worry among detractors that initiatives like the Go! Fukuoka program, rather than making major destinations more accessible and enjoyable again, and will instead simply spread those same overtourism woes into all the nooks and crannies of Japan, leaving them with no viable travel options at all.

All that said, the Go! Fukuoka program is now up and running, with a budget of 231 million yen in discounts to be given out and possible eligibility all the way through booking on February 28 of next year. The discounts can be claimed when making bookings for Fukuoka hotels via reservation website Agoda, with the offer coming to Trip.com on July 15 and then to Expedia sometime before the end of this month.

Source: Fukuoka Prefecture, Nihon Keizai Shimbun, Jin

Top image: Wikipedia/Jakubhal

Insert images: Pakutaso

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