Locations available in greater Tokyo area, Hokkaido, and historical Kanazawa.

Japan has had extremely strict border controls for most of the pandemic, but with infection numbers gradually decreasing, they’re finally being relaxed. The country has already begun accepting inbound foreigner residents on work and student visas, and results from this month’s trial program for inbound tourism groups from overseas will be used to determine hopefully more lenient entry procedures this summer.

Naturally, more foreigners entering Japan means more foreigners who need to find a place to stay in Japan, and to help with that Share House 180, which manages a chain of boarding houses (or share houses, as they’re called in Japan) is offering generous discounts on rent specifically for foreigners in Japan.

Share 180 is offering discounts at nine of its locations. Two are in the Kanto (east Japan) area within commuting distance of Tokyo, three in Nagoya, three in Sapporo, and one in the historical town of Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture.

▼ Share 180’s Urban Terrace Fujigaoka, in Yokohama, a 45-minute commute to Shibuya Station in Tokyo

The for-foreigner discounts are:

● Urban Terrace Fujigaoka (Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture):

First month’s rent free

● Urban Terrace Dokkyo Daigakumae (Soka, Saitama Prefecture [40 minutes to Tokyo’s Ueno Station]

First month’s rent free

● English Share 180° Osu Kannon (Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture)

5,000 yen off monthly rent

● English Share 180° Kanayama (Nagoya)

5,000 yen off monthly rent

● Multiple Share 180° Kanayama Higashi (Nagoya)

20 percent off monthly rent

▼ English Share 180° Kanayama

● Buie Asabu (Sapporo, Hokkaido Prefecture)

30 percent off monthly rent

● Buie Susukino (Sapporo)

15 percent off monthly rent

● Artroom (Sapporo)

30 percent off monthly rent

▼ Artroom

● Share House 180° Kanazawa (Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture)

20 percent off monthly rent

▼ Share House 180° Kanazawa

To qualify for the discounts, you must be:

● Arriving in Japan from overseas after the start of June, 2022,

● Not be a Japanese citizen or permanent resident of Japan

● Plan to stay at the share house for at least six months (penalty fees apply for those leaving in less time)

In addition, the discounts are available for a limited number of rooms at each property.

● Five rooms at Urban Terrace Fujigaoka, Urban Terrace Dokkyo Daigakumae, and Buie Asabu

● Three rooms at English Share 180° Kanayama, Multiple Share 180° Kanayama Higashi, and Buie Susukino

● Two rooms at Share House 180° Kanazawa and Artroom

● One room at English Share 180° Osu Kannon

The promotion, officially called “Welcome to Japan!” (hospitable exclamation point included) kicks off June 1. And if you snag that Osu Kannon, it’s not far from Nagoya’s awesome unofficial Ghibli cafe.

Related: Share 180

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!