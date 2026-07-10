Why fight the landlubbers on shore for a decent view when you can take to the waters of Lake Ashi for a crowd-free festival?

Combining “summer” and “Japan” together, most people will think of one of three things: high humidity, insufferable mosquitoes, or summer festivals. One of the ways that Japanese people love to enjoy their summer festivals is with stunning fireworks displays, which draw crowds of thousands of people out of their houses to lakesides and riverbanks for a spectacle of color. The places with the best viewing seats can frequently get pretty crowded, but this year there’s a brilliant way to avoid being crushed by the crowds and yet still able to marvel at the night sky being made a canvas of colorful explosions.

From July 31 to August 5, Odakyu Hakone is transforming their iconic Hakone Pirate Ships into front-row seats for the Lake Ashi Summer Festival Week Fireworks Festivals. These “Fireworks Cruises,” as they’re being called, lets you avoid the bustling shoreline and watch the vibrant fireworks from on top of the lake itself, be it on top of the deck or inside the cabins.

The cruises align with a variety of local festivals over the six-day period:

July 31: Kosuisai (Lake Water Festival) from Motohakone Port at 7:30 p.m.

(Lake Water Festival) from Motohakone Port at 7:30 p.m. August 1: Reitaisai (Annual Grand Festival) from Togendai Port at 7:30 p.m.

(Annual Grand Festival) from Togendai Port at 7:30 p.m. August 2 and August 3: Hakone-en Summer Night Festa Noryo (“escaping the heat to enjoy the cool breeze”) Fireworks Festival from Hakonemachi Port at 7:35 p.m.

from Hakonemachi Port at 7:35 p.m. August 4: Kojiri Ryujinsai (Dragon God Festival) from Togendai Port at 7:30 p.m. or Hakonemachi Port at 7:20 p.m.

from Togendai Port at 7:30 p.m. or Hakonemachi Port at 7:20 p.m. August 5: Torii Gate Burning Festival from Hakonemachi Port at 7:30 p.m. or Togendai Port at 7:20 p.m.

The ships will depart from Hakonemachi, Motohakone, or Togendai Ports around 7:20 or 7:30 p.m., returning after the display between 8:30 and 9:00 p.m., depending on the day. Adult tickets range from 4,400 (US$27) to 5,000 yen, and the ships’ special cabins are open for everyone to enjoy during the cruise. However, as this is a special event, the regular sightseeing passes that allow you to board the pirate ships, including the popular Hakone Freepass, cannot be used for admission.

It’s recommended to secure your spot early, as capacity is limited to about 450 passengers per trip, with advance bookings being available online through Jalan (link below). However, if you prefer to live dangerously, same-day tickets will go on sale at the port ticket counters starting at 5:15 p.m., provided that the cruise you’re waiting for hasn’t already sold out. Like all fireworks shows, there is a possibility that the display itself might be canceled in the face of inclement weather, as could the cruise, so check the forecast and the Hakone Navi website before heading out.

One final tip for enjoying a smooth evening is that parking around the lake ports is quite limited, so your best bet is to take the Hakone Tozan Bus from Odawara Station directly to your departure port, or other public transportation, but make sure you’ve planned out what time you’ll be taking your ride home. If instead you are seeking a calmer naval adventure, Lake Ashi is also host to a matcha-filled vessel, complete with its own tea ceremony room.

Related: Jalan, Hakone Navi

Source, images: PR Times

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