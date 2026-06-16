Machi Mobi offers a safer and more environmentally friendly way to see the tourist sites.

For many overseas tourists in Tokyo, a tour around the city on four wheels means joining a fleet of go-karts. What many tourists don’t know, though, is there’s an alternative tour that’s safer for both drivers and the environment, and it’s called Machi Mobi.

▼ Machi Mobi (“まちモビ”) combines the Japanese word for “town” with “mobility”.

According to organisers, the Machi Mobi experience is a new way to explore the city that sits somewhere between walking tour and sightseeing bus. The pace is slow and relaxed, and there are two modes of transport to choose from – rickshaw or Rodem. A Rodem is an electric mobility vehicle that can easily be operated by a wide range of people, including the elderly and those with mobility impairments.

Operating out of the Tokyo Midtown Yaesu shopping and business complex, this sightseeing experience offers guided street tours that take you around the Nihonbashi area. Each Rodem tour lasts around 90 minutes, with tickets costing 2,000 yen (US$12.46) on weekdays and 2,500 yen on weekends and public holidays, so you can take in the views at a leisurely pace.

After hearing about the Rodem experience, our reporter Natsuno Futon was keen to try it, but at the time it was Golden Week, a busy holiday period, so every tour was fully booked. She managed to make a reservation for a later date, but as luck would have it, it fell on a June day that happened to be pouring with rain. As the tour still operates on rainy days (as long as it’s not too rainy), Natsuno didn’t have to miss out for a second time, but that did mean she had to contend with the weather while she scooted around town.

It was a weekday afternoon so the streets weren’t too busy, and the meeting point was conveniently located right next to Tokyo Station’s Yaesu Exit. When she arrived, she was pleased to find that the staff had raincoats prepared for participants.

According to staff, some people do cancel when it rains, so they were happy to see Natsuno, who was joined by a few others on the day. After a quick briefing on the route and a rundown of the safety instructions, it was finally time to hop aboard the Rodem.

▼ With its rounded shape and low seating position, Natsuno felt as if she was riding on a giant ladybug.

▼ The controls were simple: a single hand-operated joystick lets you move forward, reverse, and steer.

As the tour group received instructions from the guide, Natsuno noticed that they received curious looks from passersby. Had she not known about the tour, Natsuno too would’ve been curious, because like the onlookers around them, she’d never seen such a cute mobility scooter before.

▼ Natsuno’s test ride was so fun it had her grinning like a Cheshire cat.

In reality, the scooter moves much more slowly than it does in Natsuno’s GIF, so she felt safe, secure and confident when the group finally took off.

▼ Sitting in her cute Rodem, the rain couldn’t dampen her spirits.

As the group moved slowly along the sidewalk, this familiar street now felt somehow new to her.

Simply being on a Rodem changed how everything looked to her, and she was able to even enjoy the beauty of the roadside flowers as she trundled by.

Because the scooter moves much slower than walking pace, you naturally start noticing buildings and other details you’d normally overlook.

With staff members riding at the front and back of the group, Natsuno felt well looked after as she admired the city. The guide’s commentary was also really engaging, and she lost count of how many times she found herself surprised by what she’d heard.

▼ The guide’s commentary is delivered through bone-conduction earphones like the ones shown here.

Natsuno learned why there are no power lines or trees along the street known as Chuo-dori, and she also heard about the history of the Nihonbashi area and how redevelopment is steadily reshaping the neighbourhood, giving her a new appreciation for the area.

▼ About 15 minutes after departure, they arrived at the famous Nihonbashi bridge.

After stopping for a few photos, and to answer questions from passersby who wanted to know what they were riding, the tour continued on.

They heard more fascinating stories about the ornamental finials on the bridge (known as “giboshi” in Japanese) and the Nihonbashi River cruise. Natsuno has decided to leave out the details, though, so as not to spoil the experience for any future participants.

As they made their way further, like languid snails traversing the streets, Natsuno glanced up at the sky and realised the clouds had parted, blessing them with sunny weather.

▼ It was perfect timing as they were now nearing their next stop: Fukutoku Shrine, a lucky power spot.

Here, they were able to actually hop off their Rodems and pray at the shrine, which is famous for granting prayers pertaining to lottery wins, particularly for tickets to live concerts and stage performances.

After enjoying some time in this spiritual oasis, the group stepped back into their scooters and continued their tour through the city.

They listened to the tour guide’s food recommendations and interesting backstories about the history of various shops, before returning to the starting point about 90 minutes after the tour had begun.

Riding a futuristic-looking vehicle while exploring a city with roots going back to the start of the Edo period in 1603 made for a very memorable, and oddly fascinating, experience.

Despite having no particular interest in history, Natsuno found the tour to be incredibly insightful, and she reckons it will be even more enjoyable for history buffs. Regardless of whether you’re into history or not, the Rodem tour offers a completely different perspective on the city. It made Natsuno more aware of things she wouldn’t normally notice in Tokyo, like changes in sidewalk elevation, the pace of pedestrians, and how many people are actually looking at their phones while walking.

▼ Seeing Tokyo from a new perspective.

Each Rodem can accommodate either one person, or a parent and young child, making it a great activity for young families looking for a fun and relaxed way to see the sights. As a tour that can be enjoyed by a wide variety of ages, the Machi Mobi is a fun activity for both locals and overseas tourists, and a safer and more environmentally friendly alternative to Japan’s controversial go-karts.

Tour Details

Machi Mobi / まちモビ

Address: Tokyo-to, Chuo-ku, Yaesu, 2-1-4, Yaesu Central Square, Tokyo Midtown Yaesu

東京都中央区八重洲2-1-4 東京ミッドタウン八重洲 八重洲セントラルスクエア

Open: 9:30 a.m.-5:30p.m. Closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Tour times: Three departures daily (except Tuesdays and Wednesdays) at 10 a.m./1 p.m./3 p.m.

Tour Duration: 90 minutes per tour

Price: 2,000 yen (weekdays), 2,500 yen (weekends and holidays)

Bookings: Online reservations required via the official website

Website

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