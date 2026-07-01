Neko also has a three-minute purr mode for relaxing to.

“…but what if we made it look like a cat?” is a question Japanese designers ask with commendable frequency. Recently, we’ve seen the answers to that question as it pertains to sunblock and shaved ice, and now it’s Tokyo-based earbud maker Radius’ turn.

Though it carries the high-tech-sounding model number HP-C28BTF, Radius gives this wireless earphone and charging case the much easier to remember name Neko, the Japanese word for “cat.”

While the overall form factor has been featured in previous models, Radius realized that it had been leaving the potential for even more feline appeal on the table by having the exterior of the older Neko models’ charging cases be smooth plastic. They’ve now corrected this with the launch of the Neko True Wireless Earphones HP-C28BTF Fluffy Flocky Version, which feature fuzzy flocking to make them enticingly pettable.

Aside from the smiles you’ll get from that comical cuteness, there actually are some possible practical benefits to this. For one thing, the furry texture should make it easy to find the case by touch inside your bag. In addition, because of how adorable the Neko case is, when you do take it out of your bag you’ll probably want to put it somewhere special in your home or office where you can see it, like you would with a plushie or figure, instead of just tossing it mindlessly into a random drawer, meaning you’re much less likely to lose it.

There are still more clever little design points too, like how the LEDs that indicate the level of battery charge are a trio of light-up fish.

Instead of a traditional telephone bell, the incoming call sound mimics the tinkling of a bell on a cat’s collar, and the rest of the audio notifications, such as powering the earphones on and off, pairing them, or the low-battery warning, are a variety of purrs and meows evoking different emotional states. There’s even a relaxation mode where you can have the Neko simply purr for three minutes (which seems like a conservative estimate of how long users will want the session to last, but you can start another right afterwards).

▼ Neko audio notifications

The Neko is priced at 12,100 yen (US$77) and is available in two colors, with the white named Masshiro and the black Makkuro. It can be ordered through the Radius online shop here, and a portion of sales proceeds will be donated to animal welfare organizations and activities.

Source: @Press

Top image: @Press

Insert images: Radius, @Press

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[ Read in Japanese ]