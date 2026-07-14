Iconic instant ramen brand now has a cold-water-only version designed to beat the heat.

Japan’s most famous instant noodle brand is getting a very cool makeover this summer, with Nissin releasing its first-ever chilled Cup Noodle.

Unlike a regular Cup Noodle, which is made with boiling hot water, this version is specifically designed to be made with cold water, creating a whole new way to enjoy the classic instant ramen during Japan’s hottest months.

Called Hiyashi Cup Noodle, (hiyashi means “chilled”) this is an exciting new development for Nissin, proving that the company, who first invented instant noodles in 1958, is still at the top of its game when it comes to noodle innovations.

The new noodles were in development for five years, with Nissin adopting a new noodle-making technology that allows the noodles to rehydrate using chilled water. The patented “Cold Rehydrate” process was developed specifically for the chilled Cup Noodle range.

▼ The release coincides with the 55th anniversary of Cup Noodle’s debut.

To enjoy the noodles, all you have to do is add chilled water from the fridge, wait five minutes (slightly longer than the three minutes required for a regular Cup Noodle), and like magic, the noodles are said to become firm, smooth and ready to eat.

▼ The new noodles come in two flavours that are perfectly suited to summer.

Spicy Kimchi combines a chicken-based broth with kimchi, creating a rich flavour that lingers with a satisfyingly sour and spicy finish. It comes topped with Nissin’s famous “mystery meat” (processed minced pork), alongside ingredients like egg, green onions and sesame seeds.

Chicken Salt Lemon offers a lighter option, combining chicken, bonito, dried sardines and lemon in the broth for a refreshing finish. The topping contains steamed chicken, egg, green onions and red bell peppers.

Central to both varieties is the new, specially developed chilled noodles, which are designed to remain springy and delicious with nothing but the addition of chilled water. While they look set to become bestsellers in summer, they could also prove to be useful in emergency scenarios, given that they only require cold water to prepare and can be stored at room temperature.

We never thought Cup Noodle could be any simpler to make, but by cutting out the need for us to even boil a kettle, Nissin has now made instant noodles easier to enjoy than ever before. Each cup will cost 285 yen (US$1.90) plus tax and will be available at stores throughout Japan from 20 July.

Source, images: Nissin

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