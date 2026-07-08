This bargain bag comes with a unique performance, but things have changed over the years.

Ameyoko (short for Ameya Yokocho, or “Candy Store Alley”) has changed dramatically over the years. Starting off as a black market after World War II (some believe the “ame” in the name is short for “America”), the area grew to become known for its abundance of fresh seafood, produce and specialty foods, leading it to be dubbed “Tokyo’s kitchen” by locals. The lively calls of fishmongers once rang out along the narrow streets here, but these days, there’s one call that beckons visitors: “irechae irechae irechae!”

▼ アメ横 = Ameyoko

The call comes from Shimura Shoten, a discount confectionery store that’s famous for its 1,000 yen (US$6.80) bag offer. By simply handing over 1,000 yen to staff at the front of the store, you’ll be treated to a performance, with one staff member holding up a plastic member to a colleague on a rasied platform, who picks up packets and boxes of sweets, seemingly at random, and shows them to you before gleefully tossing them into the bag while shouting “irechae irechae irechae!” (“It’s going in, it’s going in, it’s going in!”).

This longstanding deal has made the store famous for well over a decade, and the first time we tried it was 15 years ago, in November 2011. Back then, it was the year of the Great East Japan Earthquake, when a sullen mood hung over the country, and a visit to the store helped to lift our spirits, as it would have done for many others. We stopped by again in 2023 to see if much had changed over the years, and were surprised to find the deal was still going strong, representing very good value for money.

▼ However, with prices now rising rapidly amidst a very weak yen, we decided to pay the store another visit, to find out if the deal was as good as it once was.

Even for a first-timer, Shimura Shoten is hard to miss, with its bright yellow signs drawing the eye and enticing you in. Looking at the sign above the storefront after we arrived, we could see that the deal was still being offered, at the same 1,000-yen price point, remaining unchanged over the years.

Like we’ve done in the past, we handed over 1,000 yen, and just like our past visits, the performance began, with the familiar cry of “irechae irechae irechae!” ringing out as staff filled our bag, filling us with excitement as we looked on eagerly to see what surprises were going in.

Fifteen years ago, the bag we took home was filled to the brim, and so packed it could stand up on its own.

▼ In 2011, we received a total of 14 items, including both bagged snacks and boxed sweets.

▼ Although the contents changed considerably since 2011, three years ago the bag contained a total of 15 items.

This year, our bag didn’t seem as full as years past, and it couldn’t stand upright on its own, needing to be propped up against the wall.

Taking a look inside, we received less than 11 items, with one being a large boxed sweet, and the rest consisting of smaller individual packets.

Morinaga Dear Galette Sandwich Cheesecake Flavour

Morinaga Ramune Gummy

Morinaga Gummy Choco Ball Japanese White Peach × 2

Morinaga Caramel Bar Crunch × 4

Fujiya LOOK Strawberry Tiramisu

Fujiya Country Ma’am Choco Mamire The World: Australia Edition × 2

Compared to three years ago, the number of items has now decreased by four. While it’s something that can’t be helped given the current financial climate, we couldn’t help but feel a little sad at the gradual decrease in goods. Though the store seems to want to keep the price of the deal set at 1,000 yen, we have to wonder if maybe the deal would be better if they raised the price to 2,000 yen, or perhaps offered two different price points for customers. That way, we could really feel like we were getting good value for money.

Still, the bag is a fun way to discover some Japanese chocolates, sweets, and snacks that you might otherwise never think to try, so it’s worth stopping by the store. Just follow the siren calls of “irechae irechae irechae!” to get you there.

Store information

Shimura Shoten / 志村商店

Address: Tokyo-to, Taito-ku, Ueno 6-11-3

東京都台東区上野6-11-3

Open: 10:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Website

Photos ©SoraNews24

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