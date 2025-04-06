With an active volcano below and Mt. Fuji in the distance, you’ll truly be surrounded by the raw power of nature.

While urban landscapes have their charm, I sometimes find myself overwhelmed by the concrete jungle. When that happens, I will grab my hiking boots and backpack and set off up one of the nearby mountains to enjoy the sweeping vistas and fresh air the summit provides.

Naturally, hiking up mountains is not for everyone. Maybe, you have mobility limitations, young children to consider, or simply don’t have enough time. In these cases, I think Japan has a great alternative: the multiple ropeways scattered around the country.

▼ Of course, I don’t just mean the traditional self-operated ones.

Enjoying its 65-year anniversary in September 2025, one of the more popular ropeways near Tokyo, the Hakone Ropeway in Kanagawa Prefecture, has an exciting new development at one of its stations with a set of attractions colletively called Chikyu no Tani, or “Earth Valley,” that opens on April 25 with an experience that lets you experience the depth of the planet’s natural forces.

Hakone, roughly an hour-and-a-half train journey away from Tokyo, is mostly known for its hot springs, as well as its annual marathon named the Hakone Ekiden. The ropeway connects Sounzan Station and Owakudani Station, where passengers can enjoy the breathtaking view of the valley below, before it continues on to Ubako Station and Togendai Station, giving passengers a chance to enjoy views of Mt. Fuji and Lake Ashi.

Located just outside Owakudani Station, amid an area known for its desolate terrain, rising volcanic steam, and sulfurous aroma, travelers will have the chance to experience the essence of an ever-changing, “living planet.” Visitors can take in stunning views from three observation decks while savoring local treats, making it a true feast for the eyes, soul, and stomach.

So, what special features does Owakudani Station’s new observation area, Earth Valley, have in store for visitors? Let’s take a look.

Wind Ring Terrace

A massive, 18-meter-wide (about 59 feet) circular deck that lets you feel the wind from every direction, including from beneath your feet through a perforated floor. Feel the power of nature through every inch of your body with the rushing wind against your skin and its powerful sound in your ears.

Breath Deck

For those not shy of heights, you can venture onto the glass-bottomed deck that extends 11 meters (about 36 feet) over the valley at a height of 8 meters (about 26 feet), allowing you to see the steam billowing up from the ground below.

Edge of the Sky

With standing counters, this makes for the perfect area to enjoy a light snack all the while taking in the natural beauty surrounding you. On clear days, you can see vast open landscapes, Sagami Bay, and even Tokyo’s skyline.

Rock Nest Bench

Blending in with the rugged, volcanic landscape is a comfortable seating area, letting visitors fully immerse themselves in nature while they rest.

Valley Market

While naturally having a selection of classic Hakone souvenirs, this shop also features snacks and drinks inspired by the Owakudani landscape. The menu includes soft-serve ice cream (vanilla, black tea, or mixed flavors), “Valley Soda”, and “Geo-nade.” Guests are free to take their purchases out to the decks to enjoy both their treats and the stunning scenery simultaneously.

Whether you’re in the mood for volcanic adventure, stunning sights, or a relaxing respite, Earth Valley is sure to have something for you. Or, if being above an active volcano isn’t your thing, try viewing Mt. Fuji from atop the nearby Lake Ashi.

Location information

Chikyu no tani / 地球の谷

Address: Kanagawa-ken, Ashigarashimo-gun, Hakone-cho, Sengokuhara 1300, Owakudani-eki

神奈川県足柄下郡箱根町仙石原１３００大涌谷駅

Open: 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.(Owakudani Station)

9:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (Valley Market)

Website

Related: Hakone Ropeway

Source: PR Times

Self-operated ropeway photo ©SoraNews24

All other images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!