An island transforms into a wonderland of digital art, musical sea shells, and 1,000 glowing lanterns.

Summer heat in Japan can be pretty brutal for some people, so it means that a lot of the fun seasonal activities pop up in the evenings, when the sun has gone down and the weather is a little more bearable. This year sees the return of one of the Tokyo area’s popular day-trip destinations providing everyone with an excuse to stay out late and enjoy some beautiful night views.

Enoshima Tourou 2026, the long-running summer lantern festival on the scenic island of Enoshima in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, is returning with a new headline installation produced by the spatial design experts at Velveta Design. Hikari no Emaki (“Picture Scroll of Light”) transforms the historic island into a glowing wonderland, blending local island folklore with modern light art to create a refreshing atmosphere that will make you completely forget about the daytime humidity.

Though Enoshima is an island, it’s connected to the mainland by a bridge that includes a pedestrian walkway, and which funnels visitors onto the main street that leads to Enoshima Shrine. As you walk through the iconic Zuishinmon Gate, you’ll be greeted by stunning, newly designed light paper-cut projections that cast a shimmering Hikari no Umi (“Sea of Light”) across the area.

Climbing up the stone steps leads you to the Hetsumiya Shrine grounds, where delicate wind chimes made from seashells sway under the reed screens hanging over the path leading to the main shrine, filling the air with soothing, coastal sounds.

Making your way to the very top of the island, the Enoshima Samuel Cocking Garden hosts Tenku no Akari (“Lights of the Sky”), where giant, translucent lanterns stretch into the night sky, catching the wind and scattering colorful light all around the summit.

The recommended itinerary is to arrive in the late afternoon and head straight to the Enoshima Iwaya caves to soak up some nature vibes. Marvel at the gorgeous sunset over the water, then wander up to the Samuel Cocking Garden as the lanterns begin to light up. Finally, take a stroll back down the paths, basking in the cool night breeze and surrounded by the sounds of the musical wind chimes.

The main illuminations run nightly from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., extending to 9:00 p.m. on weekends and during the mid-August holidays from August 10 to August 14. The event is bringing a lot more fun this year by adding an additional ten days to the end of the event, meaning that people can experience this magical landscape from August 1 all the way through to September 23.

While the shrine grounds are free to explore, there are a couple of areas that have fees attached to them. The Samuel Cocking Garden is free to enter up until 5:00 p.m., after which a ticket costs 500 yen, but if you happen to be wearing either a yukata or jinbei (light summer clothing consisting of shorts and a short-sleeved jacket), you’ll be given a hand towel with an original design as a present. Regardless of the time, entry to the Enoshima Sea Candle tower costs 800 yen, and admission to the Enoshima Iwaya cave is priced at 500 yen.

For anime fans, there is even a special collaboration with the studio behind the anime Rascal Does Not Dream (known in Japan as Seishun Buta Yaro) in commemoration of the theatrical release of the Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl movie, which takes place in and around Enoshima and will have its theatrical release on October 16. There will be special lanterns set up, along with lifesize character cutouts placed on the observation deck of the Sea Candle. Entry after 5:00 p.m. while wearing a yukata or jinbei will get you a free gift, as long as stocks last.

This summer, grab your friends or family and head down to Enoshima for a refreshing and beautiful night out.

Related: Event Website

Source, images: PR Times

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