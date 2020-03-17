Nothing can “pad” the pain of menstrual cramps, but at least we can be prepared for it.

For many girls, the first period is often a time of anxiety, chaos, and stress. No matter how thorough one’s sex education is, the first period one experiences is something not easy to relay in words nor in the comics.

Luckily, for gals in Japan, and in honor of International Women’s Day, feminine care product developer aimee has now introduced a “First Period Pads Set.”

Focused on supporting girls during their first period, the set comes with three panty liners, three pads, and a pouch which deceivingly looks like a handkerchief at first glance for an inconspicuous touch. This product is the first of its kind in the market for menstrual goods.

▼ Even for older gals, the set can also work as an emergency kit.

The backstory behind the “First Period Pads Set” is a surprising one. It was devised after analyzing the results of a survey by aimee towards single fathers. Titled “A survey on concerns for raising daughters through puberty,” the survey results reflected that over 70 percent of participants had struggles when it came to their daughter’s menstrual health.

Though the sex ed of every person is dependent on their schooling and where they grew up, the general intrigue when it comes to women’s health is unsurprising as Japan isn’t exactly a country where open conversations on menstrual health are prevalent. Speaking from personal experience, even feminine care products bought at the grocery store are separated and “hidden” in a brown paper bag from other purchases, as if it’s something that shouldn’t be seen at all.

While it’ll probably take many more years of promoting women’s health and sparking conversations to reach a point where mentions menstrual health can be casually discussed or seen, we find that the circumstances leading to this kit are commendable, and hopefully single fathers will find it easier to help their daughters through a difficult and confusing time with this useful kit.

▼ Made with soft cotton, the panty liner and pads are designed to prevent chaffing and itchiness while on the hustle.

Available on aimee’s online store, each set is priced at 1,320 yen (US$12.23) and you can purchase additional panty liners and sanitary napkins to refill your kit. After you get your refill, don’t forget to take a peek at the movie featuring Japan’s menstrual flow mascot.

Source, images: PR Times

