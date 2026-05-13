The new sets of noodles and bowls make excellent souvenirs for lovers of both Naruto and ramen.

Lovers of the hit ninja anime series Naruto grew up watching protagonist Naruto slurping down bowl after bowl of ramen at the fictional Ichiraku Ramen restaurant, his absolute favorite place in Konohagakure Village. Now, you too can indulge in an Ichiraku-inspired dish thanks to a collaboration between the anime and Kawakyo, a longstanding maker of Kitakata-style ramen. The Naruto x Kawakyo Ichiraku Ramen sets went on sale on May 11.

Each set contains one noodle packet (120 grams [4.23 ounces]), tonkotsu broth (32 grams), and one original donburi bowl based on your main character of choice–Naruto, Sasuke, or Sakura. The ramen itself is based as much as possible on the food often seen being served in the anime.

▼ Place all three of the outer packages together and they also form a full art scene.

Each bowl has the text “Ichiraku” decorating its side. Naruto’s bowl is, unsurprisingly, a vivid shade of orange to match his fiery personality and clothes with small whirlpool logos symbolic of his Uzumaki Clan.

Meanwhile, Sasuke’s bowl is a cool and collected black with the red and white uchiwa fan logos of the Uchiha Clan.

Finally, Sakura’s bowl is perfectly pink along with cute cherry blossom symbols in a clear nod to her name.

Each Naruto x Kawakyo Ichiraku Ramen set retails for 2,400 yen (US$15.30) or 7,200 yen for the complete set on Kawakyo’s online shop. They make for a compact, practical gift for any of your ninja-loving friends. As a gift to yourself, you may also want to visit the Naruto & Boruto Ninja Village in Hyogo Prefecture while the May Rain Festival is taking place during your time in Japan.

Source, images: PR Times

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