Sacred fire saved from non-sacred fire on Miyajima.

Hiroshima Prefecture’s Miyajima Island, famed for the torii gate that stands in the water just off its coast, is home to one of Japan’s most beautiful and historically significant concentrations of shrines and temples. Among them, though, Daishoin Temple is especially noteworthy, as it’s the oldest Buddhist temple on the island, founded by traveling monk Kukai (a.k.a. Kobo Daishi) in the year 806.

Located on Mt. Misen, along a popular hiking trail that leads up to the mountain’s peak, Daishoin receives many visitors. On the morning of May 20, though, a call came in to Japan’s 119 emergency response number reporting that the temple’s Reikado hall was on fire. Firefighters rushed to the scene, and after roughly two hours the blaze, which had also spread to part of the neighboring forest, was largely suppressed, but sadly, the hall burned to the ground.

Thankfully, though, the Reikado’s fire was unharmed.

To unravel this confusing situation, it’s helpful to know that Reikado translates as “Hall of the Sacred Flame,” and also that the building’s official name is Kiezu no Reikado, or “Hall of the Ever-burning Sacred Flame.” Housed within the hall was a flame that’s said to have been burning for more than 1,200 years.

▼ The Reikado’s sacred flame (prior to the fire on May 20) can be seen at the point queued in this video.

After the hall caught on fire, a quick-thinking monk transferred the sacred flame to another section of the temple where no unwanted fires were occurring, preserving its streak as it progresses towards the 1,300-year mark.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire, though the hiking trail as well as the ropeway to the top of the mountain were shut down as a precaution. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

This isn’t the first time for the Seikado to burn down but its sacred flame to be saved, as the same scenario also unfolded in 2005, with the rebuilt hall then opening in 2006. Daishoin’s abbot Masahiro Yoshida, though, says that the newest rebuilding will likely take more than one year to complete.

Source: Yomiuri Shimbun, FNN Prime Online

Top image: Wikipedia/Bgag

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