Walk the streets of Kyoto like a modern geisha with this exclusive four-piece collection.

Converse are widely known for being better quality in Japan, due to the fact that the brand is independently managed here by Japanese company Itochu rather than Nike. Now, there’s even more reason to pick up a pair of Converse kicks in Japan, thanks to a new collaboration with Kyoto Ippuya, a fabric workshop located at the foot of Kiyomizudera in Kyoto.

▼ The range is being promoted by a maiko, an apprentice geisha.

Ippuya creates and sells original Japanese-style goods using materials such as traditional chirimen fabric, with a focus on handcrafted methods. The store is highly skilled in the fabric department, and is bringing its expertise and craftsmanship to four exclusive designs.

▼ All appear to be maiko-approved.

▼ The first deign in the range is the All Star KY HI / Ippuya (16,500 yen [US$103.49])

This special model features an upper made with Kyo-Yuzen dyeing techniques from Kyoto. Kyo-Yuzen is a complicated style of traditional dyeing that includes resist paste outlines and steaming to create intricate motifs that are largely nature-inspired and used primarily for high-end kimonos.

▼ Next up is another hi-top pair, the All Star WF HI / Ippuya (14,300 yen)

This model features an upper made of textured crepe fabric with a brightly coloured camellia pattern printed in Kyoto. Like all the kicks in this series, this pair comes with the Ippuya logo on the heel and a woven label indicating that the fabric has been printed in Kyoto. Another unique feature is the round ankle patch, which has the words “Converse All Stars” printed in katakana instead of English.

Not a fan of hi-tops? Then these next two might take your fancy.

▼ All Star WF OX / Ippuya in Dark Green (13,200 yen)

This low-style sneaker has an upper made of crepe fabric, printed in Kyoto with a beautiful chrysanthemum pattern.

▼ A pair so distinctive it’ll even turn the heads of passing maiko as you walk the streets of Kyoto.

▼ Finally, we have the All Star WF Ox / Ippuya in Light Green (13,200 yen)

This special model isn’t as brightly coloured as the others in the collection, but it’s arguably one of the most beautiful, with delicate pink cherry blossoms set against a light green background.

▼ If geisha or maiko could wear sneakers with their kimonos, these are likely to be the kicks they would choose.

With so many visitors to Japan squeezing into Japan’s Onitsuka stores for a pair of yellow Kill Bill sneakers, why not walk a different path by picking up one of these new Converse models? Exclusive to ABC Mart stores in Japan, you won’t find shoes like these anywhere else in the world, and they’ll always be a special way to remember your time in Kyoto.

Related: ABC Mart Store locations

Source, images: Press release

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