Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle jackets won’t be available in stores, though.

Over the years, there’s been quite a lot of Pokémon fashion for fans to wear. But while most Poké-pparel is only concerned with the aesthetics of popular Pocket Monster species, a new line of jackets looks to give you a taste of their powers too.

These creative designs are part of a collaboration between Pokémon and beverage maker Suntory’s Boss canned coffee. Boss has been giving away branded jackets as part of its promotional activities for years, but for their next round of giveaways they’ll be taking their design cues from he original Kanto Region/Gen-1 starter trio: Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. Naturally each jacket uses the species’ image colors, but the Bulbasaur jacket comes bundled with a backpack that opens at the top, allowing you to carry flowers on your back, where Bulbasaur’s blossoms is found. The Charmander jacket includes a light-up LED section in the small of the back, right about where the Fire-type’s always-on-fire tail tip would be. Finally, the Squirtle jacket comes with a backpack that holds a water tank and a squirt gun to hook up to it, so that you can douse your friends (or yourself) on hot, sunny days.

The jackets will be given to randomly selected shoppers who purchase five six-packs of Boss coffee with special Pokémon packaging. A total of 15 jackets (five of each type) will be given away, all in a “free size”/one-size-fits-all size, so likely around a loose-fitting adult medium or large. The Bulbasaur and Squirtle backpacks can also be removed, if you want to keep your Pokémon powers under wraps.

▼ For those wanting to do their shopping all in one fell swoop, you can purchase a case of five six-packs all packaged together.

During the collaboration, Suntory will also be giving away 1,500 Pokémon footprint T-shirts, representing the starter trios from the Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, and Isshu. These can be won by scanning the QR code on Boss’ special Pokédex-style cans

The Pokémon Boss six-packs are scheduled to go on sale June 1, and the individual cans will be available from June 2. The giveaway campaign runs from June 1 to August 31, so you should have your Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle jacket before the start of crisp fall weather.

Source: Suntory, PR Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, Suntory

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