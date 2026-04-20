Two hours north of Tokyo is one of Japan’s best post-sakura springtime flower spots.

Sakura season may be pretty much over and done with, but that just means it’s time for Japan’s other varieties of flowering flora to get their moments in the springtime spotlight. For example, mid-April is when the Nemophila, or baby blue-eye, flowers start to bloom.

Hitachi Seaside Park, in the town of Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, is loved by flower fans for its Nemophila hill. The last time we checked in on the place, a few years back, the park’s Miharashi no Oka section boasted four and a half million of the flowers. Five years later, though, that’s no longer the case…because the park now has 5.3 million Nemophila!

▼ One Nemophila

▼ 5.3 million Nemophila

The combined train and bus rides from Tokyo to Hitachi Seaside Park take about two hours total, so the park is close enough to be a very doable day-trip from the capital, but also far away enough that you probably won’t want to just swing by without knowing the flowers’ blossoming status. Thankfully, the park has been keeping potential visitors updated, and aside from the very top photo in this article, which was taken on April 17, all of the others are from April 19 of this year, showing that the Nemophila are currently in full bloom.

According to the park’s estimates, this year’s Nemophila blossoms will be “in full glory” through April 25, and remain very beautiful through the end of the month. Once we get into May they’ll be past their peak, and after May 10 they’re expected to disappear until next spring.

The closest rail stop to Hitachi Seaside Park is Katsuta Station on the Joban Line, which can be reached from Ueno Station in downtown Tokyo in 75 minutes. From the east exit of Katsuta Station, buses depart from the number-two bus stop approximately every 15 minutes for the park, with Kaihin Park the bus stop to get off and the ride taking 15 minutes.

Related: Hitachi Seaside Park official website

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!