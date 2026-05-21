Newest Japanese Frappuccino aims to wake you up and reduce food waste.

Japan loves seasonal sweets flavors, but we’re in a bit of a lull right now. Cherry blossom/sakura sweets season is over, and we’re not quite into the midsummer heat when demand for juicy tropical fruit flavors spike.

So since there aren’t necessarily any “Right now!” flavors at the moment, Starbucks Japan is instead turning to a fruit that’s popular all year long with the release of a new banana Frappuccino.

Making its debut later this month is the Banana Affogato Frappuccino, which combines the rich sweetness of banana with aspects of the classy dessert of coffee poured over ice cream. Sitting at the bottom of the glass is a foundation of banana pieces, and above it a thick stratum of milky cream mixed with banana powder. For the finishing touch, espresso sauce, a combination of an espresso shot and Starbucks Classic Syrup, is poured over the top. The result, Starbucks Japan says, is an initial wave of fruity sweetness followed by the lingering aftertaste of coffee and a caramel-like aroma.

Mid/late spring is known as the “shin seikatsu”/”new lifestyle” season in Japan, when people start new jobs or schools, and often also move to new homes to accommodate their new commutes. It can be a hectic, stressful time, and Starbucks Japan says it hopes that the Banana Affogato Frappuccino will serve as a way to “escape from reality for a while” as you indulge. That’s a pretty lofty goal for a dessert drink, but the Banana Affogato Frappuccino actually is trying to do something more than just give people a sweet treat. It’s also trying to be an eco-friendly drink through its use of “mottainai bananas,” a Japanese food/beverage industry term for bananas that, due to insufficient size, irregular shape, or cosmetic damage to their peels, won’t be purchased by supermarkets for sale to shoppers. None of those perceived flaws affect the taste or quality of the fruit itself, though, and by using mottainai bananas, Starbucks is helping to reduce food waste.

The Banana Affogato Frappuccino is priced at 700 yen (US$4.50) for a tall size and goes on sale May 27.

Source, images: Starbucks Japan

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!