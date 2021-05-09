Not sure if eccentric or money laundering scheme.

If you have excessive amounts of money lying around, there are plenty of unconventional ways to spend it: everything from commemorative Pokémon stamps to phone apps that will charge you if you don’t get out of bed on time.

Or, if you’re feeling especially quirky, you can just do it the old fashioned way: hiring people to do bizarrely specific tasks.

That’s likely what happened here when Japanese Twitter user @fx1jp1 posted an image of a part time job available on the Japanese Craigslist-like website Jimoty:

▼ “Seems sketchy lol. What’s really in those onigiri? lol”

(Translation below)

Here’s the translation of the job posting:

Delivery of Package From Haneda Airport to Okinawa Airport Hello!!

This is a small job where you will deliver a package between Haneda Airport and Okinawa Airport. You will buy a “pork-egg onigiri” to the right outside the arrivals gate at Okinawa Airport, then deliver it to Haneda Airport. Of course we will take care of the round trip plane ticket. You will deliver the onigiri round trip twice per day. The job will take about 12 hours. Please contact concerning dates and times.

There’s a lot to unpack there, but first the pork-egg onigiri comes from the well-known shop Pork Tamago Onigiri at Naha Airport in Okinawa. Their pork-egg onigiri is made with rice, wrapped in seaweed, and comes with a thick helping of egg and Spam.

▼ Some customers/travelers lining up outside the shop.

▼ The pork-egg onigiri itself, which does indeed look delicious…

but enough to pay someone to travel round-trip twice a day to get it?

Next, and probably most important, is… what the heck kind of job is this?

Is there some rich businessman in Tokyo who had a taste of the pork-egg onigiri while traveling to Okinawa and now can’t be satisfied by anything else? Or is it some sort of smuggling operation where you’re not allowed to look at the onigiri (and especially not smell it!) as you transport it back and forth?

Japanese netizens came up with their own theories:

“The ‘Pork-Tamago Onigiri’ is just a codeword.”

“Looks like someone’s trying to rack up some air miles.”

“That or use them up if they have too many.”

“Maybe they’re trying to get some Okinawa souvenirs to people.”

“Someone with too much money and not enough time on their hands.”

“Whose name would be on the airplane ticket?”

“It’s drugs. Definitely drugs.”

“This post is probably against the terms of service, that’s why it’s already gone.”

Unfortunately the ad for the job has been taken down from Jimoty, but whether that’s because it was removed by admins or because it’s been fulfilled is not clear.

▼ Although if the original poster actually just really wanted some Pork Tamago Onigiri,

they’re in luck because they have a shop in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro!

In the meantime, if you want to see our picks for the best pork-egg onigiri in Okinawa, you can check out the ones we liked from Pork Tamango Onigiri itself, and the ones available in convenience stores too.

