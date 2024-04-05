Who knew Eeveelutions came with different flavours?

April is the start of a new year for students and employees in Japan, making it a stressful time that calls for some kawaii relief. Here to put smiles on the faces of Pokémon fans is a new series of cakes from Ginza Cozy Corner, featuring star character Pikachu, alongside the “Eievui Friends Collection“.

▼ Eevee is known as “Eievui” in Japan.

As shown on the box the set comes in, the Eievui Friends Collection contains nine mini cakes, with Eevee in the centre, surrounded by its eight evolutions, or Eeveelutions.

From left to right, top to bottom, we have:

Vaporeon — Lemon soda-flavoured jelly

— Lemon soda-flavoured jelly Leafeon — Pistachio-flavoured sponge roll cake

— Pistachio-flavoured sponge roll cake Jolteon — Tropical mousse with pineapple jam

— Tropical mousse with pineapple jam Umbreon — Banana whipped cream and chocolate cake

— Banana whipped cream and chocolate cake Eevee — Chocolate and caramel whipped cream tart

— Chocolate and caramel whipped cream tart Espeon — Strawberry whipped cream cake

— Strawberry whipped cream cake Sylveon — Yoghurt-flavoured mousse and strawberry-flavoured sponge cake

— Yoghurt-flavoured mousse and strawberry-flavoured sponge cake Flareon — Apple-flavoured whipped cream tart with apple jam

— Apple-flavoured whipped cream tart with apple jam Glaceon — White chocolate whipped cream cake

Customers who purchase the Eievui Friends Collection will receive a special full-colour leaflet, which can be cut and folded to act as your very own field guide to the collection.

▼ Like a record of the Pokémon you’ve captured inside your belly.

No collection is complete without star character Pikachu, and this time the electric Pokémon will be appearing in the form of a sponge cake, with a chocolate and banana cream centre.

The Pikachu cake is priced at 745 yen (US$4.93), while the Eievui Friends Collection is priced at 3,132 yen. Available only at Ginza Cozy Corner’s fresh cake outlets — there are no fresh cake outlets in Hokkaido, Kyushu, Fukui, Kyoto, Shiga, Tottori, Shimane, Yamaguchi, Ehime, and Kochi prefectures — the cakes will be sold from 12 April to 31 May.

Like last year’s Pokémon cake release, the nine-piece mini cake collection is expected to be incredibly popular, so in order to avoid missing out, the chain recommends making a reservation online from 10 a.m. on 7 April. Online reservations are only available for the Eievui Friends Collection, and only in limited numbers, so be sure to get in quick, to avoid missing out on eating ’em all!

Source, images: PR Times

